Sportscaster Michelle Beadle Lists Encino Mansion

After a few on-and-off-again years with cable sports juggernaut ESPN, popular sportscaster Michelle Beadle had her contract bought out late in the summer of 2019, and quietly exited the company. Now, it looks like the NBA Countdown host is also waving goodbye to another significant aspect of her life — she has listed her luxe Encino home for $4.375 million.

Once upon a time, admitting you lived in the Valley would have garnered a look of sympathy or an incredulous, “Really?!” but those days are long gone. Now, the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino is unfathomably popular and packed with influencers and celebrities like Nick Jonas, James Charles, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez. Encino is known for its celeb-sized estates, and Beadles’ lavish manse is certainly no exception. Her former residence packs in five bedrooms and seven bathrooms within a roomy 5,876 square feet, and she purchased the property for $3.75 million back in 2016, so she stands to turn quite a profit on the sale if it sells at its asking price.

From the street, the traditional home is a modern Californian take on the standard Cape Cod-style of construction, completely clad in icy white clapboard and black accent trim. But the house has not just one gable, but a whopping total of five ornamental gable roofs for the ultimate in East-Coast-meets-West-Coast design.

Unlike some houmes where the traditional exterior of the property conceals some rather bizarre and/or maximalist interior design choices, the inside of Beadles’ property offers no surprises; pure white, coffered walls, recessed lighting and lightly stained wood flooring are featured throughout. To the right of the front entrance lies a formal den highlighted by a rectangular fireplace framed by a wood-paneled, floor-to-ceiling mantle. A glam, candle-style chandelier hangs from the ceiling while a neon sign appropriately declares “NAMASTE B-TCHES.” Nautical sconces bathes the room in a warm, yellow light.

Illuminated by four pendant lights that dangle over the room’s two islands, the kitchen offers up plenty of cabinet and counter space and even has decorative display nooks above the cabinets where fine china and other baubles can be put up for exhibition. Other amenities include a handy farm-style sink, chef’s-grade appliances, a pot-filler spigot over the stove and a large wine cooler that’s about the size of a medium refrigerator.

On the other side of the “great room” (as per the listing), lies the family den/ entertainment center. Built-in shelving that’s been painted black neatly contrasts with the white walls, while decorative wooden beams line the ceiling. Conveniently, bi-fold glass doors open up to the backyard and wraparound patio. But, if one were wanting to make a big deal out of movie night, they could take the party to the house’s home theater where six oversized, plush seats sit in front of a large movie screen.

Upstairs, the manse offers plenty of bedroom space for children, guests or staff; a small but cozy home office lies adjacent to a mudroom that was transformed by Beadle into a petite home gym. The master suite is generously large and is characterized by a sloping gable roof and has a large built-in shelving area. French doors that have been painted black open up to the master suite’s private patio area. The master bath, just like the bedroom, is massive and has a big soaking tub, steam shower and Jack and Jill sinks with marble countertops and plenty of elbow room. The suite also has two, humongous walk-in closets. One appears to have been solely used for shoes (there’s enough pumps in there to make Carrie Bradshaw sweat) and accessories, while the other was used for clothes.

The resort-style yard is one of the crowning jewels of the property. A covered loggia offers up a place to chat and dine al fresco when the weather permits. There’s also a large a rectangular saltwater pool, a grill, a fire pit and plenty of large grassy areas to romp around with Fido (or human children.) The yard also includes a large pool house that has its own bathroom and air conditioning system. It could potentially be used as a place to house guests that are visiting for an extended stay, or as a mother-in-law-suite.

The listing is held by Mark Goldsmith of Coldwell Banker Realty.