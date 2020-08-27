Sophie Simmons, Nick Simmons Upgrade to Striking Hollywood Architectural

Though they only just put their Hollywood Hills starter house up for sale las week, Sophie Tweed-Simmons and Nick Simmons — the adult children of rock music icon-turned-reality TV star Gene Simmons — have wasted little time in upgrading their L.A. residential circumstances, shelling out $2.3 million for a brand-new contemporary showpiece with multiple flights of stairs and rockstar-worthy shimmering walls of glass, all of which delicately frame the city lights views.

Sited on a particularly famous and celeb-packed street in the hills, the unabashedly louche home packs in three bedrooms and a total of 2.5 baths into 2,700 square feet of living space. While the place presents as a fairly modest single-story cottage from the road out front, it drops down mullet-style to four full floors out back, all of them with spectacular views of the surrounding hills and city — the kind from which L.A. real estate dreams are made.

The home’s uppermost level includes an attached two-car garage and foyer and leads down to the main floor, which is dedicated to public spaces, like a fireplace-equipped living room and adjoining dining room with 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. There’s also a chic eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances and a temperature-controlled wine closet that’s backlit like a swanky Las Vegas nightclub.

Downstairs, the third level contains the home’s master suite, with its own floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and spectacular views to match. There’s also a spa-style master bath with dual vanities, steam shower and a soaking tub, plus a private balcony for moments of quiet alfresco reflection.

The home’s lowest level includes two smaller bedrooms with a shared bathroom, plus a sitting area. Glass sliders open to the sloped backyard, a forest-like confection of towering trees and quiet sitting areas that feel a world apart from central Los Angeles.

Nice as the Simmons kids’ sun-kissed new Hollywood digs may be, they still pale in comparison to their parents’ mogul-worthy spread in the 90210. That mansion, which contains more than 16,000 square feet of living space and sits on nearly two gated acres of land, was prominently featured on “Gene Simmons Family Jewels” and has been the main Simmons family home base for many years. The deluxe spread sits within sugar-borrowing distance of the homes of fellow Hollywood folk like Kate Upton, Vin Diesel, and John Mayer.

Aaron Belliston of BMR Enterprises held the listing; Lisa Young of Compass repped the buyers.