Songwriter Sarah Aarons Buys Chic Los Feliz Cottage

sarah-aarons-house
Seller:
Zach Leigh & Lourdes Hernández
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.13 million
Size:
2,029 square feet, 3 beds, 3 baths

She may not carry the weighty name recognition of Max Martin, Dr. Luke or Ryan Tedder, but Sarah Aarons is responsible for co-writing two of the biggest pop hits of the last three years: “Stay,” by Zedd and Alessia Cara, and “The Middle,” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey. Both went top 10 in the U.S. and the latter earned her a coveted Grammy nomination for Song of the Year — plus a place on Variety‘s 2018 Hitmakers list.

As most performers know, the real money in music lies in songwriting — royalties just from one or two big hits can keep entire families in the black for generations. And thus it’s no surprise that Aarons can well afford her recent $2.13 million splurge on a pristine property near the border of hipster-approved Silver Lake and Los Feliz, on L.A.’s Eastside. The 25-year-old Aussie’s new home is completely walled and gated for celeb-style security and set on a quiet street that’s conveniently close to a variety of trendy shopping and dining destinations.

Originally built in 1925 and recently renovated by an accomplished married couple who specialize in Eastside house flipping, the undeniably chic residential gem has been featured in Domino and the Spanish edition of Architectural Digest. The so-called “contemporary Mediterranean” structure includes 2 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in just over 2,000 square feet of living space, plus there’s a separate lower level — accessed by a separate entrance — with an additional bath and living space.

With its open concept, the light-filled interior sports herringbone pattern hardwood floors, recessed lighting and skylights that give the place warm, quintessentially Southern California vibe. There’s a living room with a whitewashed brick fireplace, a bunch of original arched windows and an office.

Mint green cabinets and Smeg appliances imbue the kitchen with a cheerful ’50s sort of vibe, but there’s also a marble-topped island with bar-style seating to keep things modern. Just beyond is a full-size dining area capable of accommodating large parties.

The master suite contains a large bedroom with milky white walls and a sitting area; there’s also a blush-colored bathroom with gold fixtures and a large shower that includes both a freestanding soaking tub and a separate area for the rainfall showerhead. Sited just below the main house is a wee studio space with another 3/4 bath and a large room that could function as a third bedroom, additional storage space, a gym, office or recording studio.

Unconventionally, the beautiful oval pool — recently installed by the sellers — is located in the front yard, though the house has a small patio area in the back. The entire property is landscaped in a tropically-influenced manner with breezy palms and tall evergreens surrounding the premises for maximum privacy.

Louise Leach and Juan Longfellow of Deasy Penner Podley held the listing; Steve Clark of Compass repped Aarons.

