Shakespears Sister Siobhan Fahey Lists Los Feliz Modern

Irish musician Siobhan Fahey, founding member the archetypal 1980s British girl group Bananarama and, since the late ’80s, one-half of the alt-pop duo Shakespears Sister, has put a $4.75 million price on an airy contemporary villa in a particularly desirable pocket of the expensively bohemian Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. Previously married for about a decade starting in 1987 to Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Fahey purchased the multilevel four-bedroom and 3.5-bath property close to eight years ago for exactly $1.9 million.

All but invisible behind a high, electronic gate, and advantageously perched on a private promontory with glittery views across the city, the slightly more than 3,400-square-foot abode, available through Brian V. Moore at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, comprises an interlocking assemblage of rectilinear volumes punctuated by huge picture windows. With a balancing mix of smooth, polished concrete and warm wood floors, the eclectically furnished living and entertaining spaces include a light-filled living room under a 15-foot-high wood-clad ceiling; open to the clean-lined high-end kitchen, a dining space doubles as a disco, with a simple DJ setup at one end of the multipurpose room. Two master suites each include a roomy marble-sheathed bathroom plus a private terrace with panoramic vistas that sweep over the Hollywood Hills and, on a clear day, all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Low slung at the front, the house presents a much more energized and grand visage at the back. At the bottom of a wide set of steps that descend from towering glass doors, a fancifully mosaic-tiled swimming pool is bordered by a deck that hovers over the city just above the treetops. A variety of secluded terraces provide plenty of room for quiet repose and, underneath the poolside deck, next to a well-equipped outdoor kitchen, a long loggia offers an ideal spot to escape the scorching summer sun.