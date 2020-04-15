‘Shahs of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Buys Lee Iacocca’s Bel Air Mansion

When Lido “Lee” Iacocca died last July, the automotive world lost one of its last living legends. Over the course of his 50-year career, the Pennsylvania-born executive helped develop the original Ford Mustang and spearheaded the launch of the wildly popular Jeep Grand Cherokee. But to true car junkies, he’s probably best-remembered for pioneering the minivan, the oft-derided status symbol of soccer moms and dads that would nonetheless revolutionize the American auto industry and played a major role in restoring the near-bankrupt Chrysler Group to profitability.

Earlier this year, Iacocca’s Bel Air home of 27 years was hoisted onto the market, asking $26 million. The property eventually sold for $19.5 million last week, and deeds reveal the buyers are law school graduate turned reality TV starlet, turned mink eyelash mogul Lilly Ghalichi and her husband, Iranian-American entrepreneur Dara Mir.

Though she’s probably still best-known for her starring role on the drama-fueled, undeniably addictive screamfest known as “Shahs of Sunset,” Ghalichi only lasted one season on that show. Since then, the Houston-born socialite and self-described “Persian barbie” has gone on to bigger and better things, launching her popular beauty brand Lilly Lashes, which has 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone and reportedly generates more than $15 million in revenue each year.

Back in 2017, Ghalichi wed Mir in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony that saw the bride don four different gowns over the night’s course. Though the pair filed for divorce last summer, the split was ultimately called off. And this February, Ghalichi pledged “everlasting love” to her husband.

And the couple have celebrated their rekindled romance in the most L.A. way possible — by splurging on a big, fancy mansion. The nearly 11,000 sq. ft., Tuscan-style villa sits directly across the street from the iconic Bel Air Hotel and offers 1.13 acres of pristine grounds.

Invisible from the street and secreted behind hedges and a dense canopy of mature trees, the Iacocca manor is accessed via a long, gated driveway that journeys past the property’s full-size tennis court before spilling into a spacious motorcourt. Behind the home’s columned entryway are grandly-scaled public rooms, including a baronial living room with clerestory windows and a fireplace, a dining room with an enormous crystal chandelier, and a clubby library with wood-paneled walls and another fireplace.

The master retreat is one of four ensuite bedrooms in the main house and is kitted out with a sitting area, wall-to-wall cream-colored carpeting, a fireplace and steam shower. Naturally, the palatial estate also offers a discreet staff apartment with another bed, bath and a private dining area. Out back, a large swimming pool is surrounded by expansive terraces for sunbathing.

Records reveal Ghalichi and Mir’s $19.5 million trophy house is not the only Bel Air property they own. Back in 2012, prior to their marriage, Mir paid about $6.1 million for a hillside estate elsewhere in the neighborhood. He quickly razed the existing house and is now midway through construction on a titanic compound that happens to lie immediately next door to the main residence of Elon Musk.

Rick Hilton and David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Kramer and Kevin Anderson, also with Hilton & Hyland, repped Ghalichi and Mir.