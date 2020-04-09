Selena Gomez Buys Tom Petty’s Former Encino Mansion

With glowing reviews and a third consecutive #1 album under her belt, child actor-turned-international pop music and social media superstar Selena Gomez — she has 172 million followers on Instagram alone — has seen fit to considerably upsize her residential circumstances. This time, the frequently house-hopping “Rare” crooner has completed the $4.9 million purchase of a bonafide mansion tucked deep into the proverbial heart of Encino, out in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Completed in 1989, the plus-sized house has an intriguing, only-in-L.A. sort of history. It was originally custom-built by the late rocker Tom Petty and his first wife, Jane Benyo, after an arsonist-set fire destroyed the Tudor-style mansion that formerly lay on the .87-acre property.

Petty built the house in a decidedly eclectic architectural style that’s perhaps best-described as ritzy mountain lodge-meets-contemporary Mediterranean sort of mish-mish. With nearly 11,500 square feet of living space, the multi-story structure boasts a number of hidden passageways, secret panic rooms and a byzantine floorplan sure to delight children of all ages.

Despite his reported love for the house, Petty gave it up in his 1996 divorce, moving to the Malibu compound where he eventually died. As for Benyo, she continued living in the mansion until 2015, when the high-maintenance property was lost to the unforgiving maw of foreclosure. Since then, it’s changed hands twice more, most recently to music producer Randy Spendlove, who paid about $4.5 million in late 2018. After barely a year of ownership, Spendlove flipped the place to Gomez at a $400,000 profit — before the inevitable taxes, carrying costs and hefty realtor fees.

Secluded at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and set high above a gated driveway, the house is invisible from the street and neighbors alike. Inside, the double-height living room is accented by a cinematic stone fireplace that travels through the upstairs balcony before reaching the home’s roof. Skylights flood the airy, open public rooms with warmth, and light brown driftwood floors keep things light.

There’s a sunken media room, plus a kitchen with whitewashed brick and a bevy of high-end appliances. Two master bedrooms — one downstairs and one up — each offer private balconies overlooking the lush yard, walk-in closets and spa-style bathrooms with soaking tubs.

There’s also an upstairs yoga studio — complete with a gong and scented candles — plus a massage room, gym a second indoor kitchen and a full outdoor kitchen beside a covered loggia with ample space for outdoor entertaining. Beyond that, expansive stone terraces are perfect for soaking up the sun. And for cooling off, there’s a tree-shaded pool set into a stone terrace.

For whatever reason, some of Gomez’s nearest Encino neighbors include a slew of social media stars — YouTubers Logan Paul, James Charles and Rebecca Zamolo are only a brief jog away. And the new Gomez estate also happens to sit right next door to an even larger contemporary mansion that’s currently owned and occupied by actor Vin Diesel and his longtime partner Paloma Jimenez.

For her part, Gomez continues to own at least two other homes. Her current main residence is a $2.2 million bungalow-style house in L.A.’s Studio City that she acquired about three years ago and unsuccessfully attempted to sell in 2018 and 2019.

The multi-platinum artist also holds the deed to a $1.7 million house in nearby Woodland Hills, which is occupied by her mother Mandy and her stepfather, music manager Brian Teefey. And over in Fort Worth, Texas, Gomez long maintained a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion that she finally managed to unload, back in late 2018, to a local businessman for about $2.7 million.

Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Karen Medved of Compass repped Gomez.