Scott Disick Still Flipping Hidden Hills Property

Reality TV personality turned budding high-end real estate developer Scott Disick has re-listed a comprehensively rehabbed home in the guard-gated and celebrity-packed Hidden Hills enclave in L.A.’s exceedingly expensive far western suburbs. The $6.25 million asking price is the exact same amount the property was last listed, but a hefty amount under the too-hopeful almost $6.9 million price tag it was saddled with when it first popped up for sale more than seven months ago amid a deluge of publicity.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” regular — for those who may not know, he’s the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has three kids — purchased the property as an investment about two years ago through an eponymous corporate concern for $3.235 million. The acquisition and renovation of the property was showcased last year on the first season of his also eponymous home renovation series on E!, “Flip It Like Disick.”

Originally built in 1973, sitting on 1.33 acres, and re-designed by Disick and business partner Benny Luciano in the trendy and increasingly omnipresent “modern farmhouse” style, the not quite 5,700-square-foot residence’s sprawling interiors contain five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Rustic, reclaimed wood cladding accents the exterior of the homey traditional and a ten-foot tall, all-glass front door pivots open to fully contemporary, open-plan interior spaces stripped of extraneous architectural flourishes. There are wide-plank hardwood floorboards throughout, vaulted and occasionally wood-beamed ceilings, and huge expanses of windows that totally disappear in to the walls. High-tech luxuries include a nowadays de rigueur smart home system and a whole-house surround sound system.

A fireplace sheathed in flannel grey marble and surmounted by a recessed flat-screen television anchors one of the several lounge areas, while a small dining bay just inside the front door incorporates a climate-controlled walk-in wine closet behind a floor-to-ceiling sheet of smoked glass. Casually open to the dining and lounging spaces, the clean-lined kitchen is arranged around a huge, triple-wide island and finished with thick marble countertops and bespoke wooden cabinets. Of the five en suite bedrooms, two of them are suitable as master retreats. The smaller is on the main floor with direct access to the backyard, and the larger, nipped away upstairs, offers a sitting room with fireplace, a fitted walk-in closet and a marble-slathered bathroom with an over-sized dual-head shower space.

Outside, a covered terrace overlooks a flat, grassy yard ringed by mature specimen trees. A newly installed zero-edge swimming pool is the sleek focal point of the otherwise simply landscaped space.

The property is represented by The Agency’s Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian, who co-star on “Flip it Like Disick.”

The large-living reality TV denizen, who drives a fleet of cars high-performance cars, and who purchased a British royal title over the internet in 2012, has owned another, substantially larger home in Hidden Hills for about the last 4.5 years. Purchased for $6 million, and weighing in at more than 8,000 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, the property is also for sale, but off-market and with an eye-catching asking price of nearly $13 million.

Easily a 45-minute drive to Beverly Hills or downtown, Hidden Hills has long attracted a huge number of entertainment industry heavy hitters: Drake, who premiered his custom-built Toronto mega-mansion in Architectural Digest this month, owns a sprawling, multi-residence compound he’s compiled over the last handful of years at a cost of more than $15 million; John Stamos shelled out $5.75 million for his six-bedroom spread last year; YouTube phenom and makeup tycoon Jeffree Starr plunked down $14.6 million for his opulent, 25,000-plus-square-foot mega-mansion, also last year; and Disick’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, reality TV maven Kris Jenner, owns a $12 million “modern farmhouse” style mansion that’s almost directly across the street from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West’s continually expanding estate.