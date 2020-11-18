Scott Disick Finally Flips in Hidden Hills

Though the sale took nearly a year and a handful of hefty price cuts, reality TV personality-turned-high-end home-flipper Scott Disick has dealt a freshly renovated family-sized home in L.A.’s guard-gated and celeb-filled Hidden Hills enclave about 40 miles west of downtown for a discounted price of $5.6 million.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” regular, who shares three kids with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and remains on good terms with the family, purchased the then down-on-its-heels 1.33-acre spread in April 2018 for a bit more than $2.2 million. After an extensive and fairly quick renovation that transformed the tired wart of a 1970s house into an airy modern farmhouse with high-end finishes, the estate popped back up for sale in late 2018 with a tidal wave of publicity and an in hindsight terrifically optimistic price tag pushing up on $6.9 million. Over time, the price fell to its final ask of $5.95 million.

Showcasing rustic reclaimed wood on the exterior, the nearly 5,700-square-foot home features a 10-foot-tall glass door entryway that pivots open to sprawling, crisply contemporary, open-plan living and dining spaces complemented by a huge gourmet kitchen fitted with marble countertops on bespoke wood cabinets. The house’s five bedrooms and five and a half baths include two master suites, one on the main floor with direct access to the backyard and another upstairs that’s replete with a fireplace, sitting room and marble bath.

Great expanses of glass vanish into the walls to seamlessly unite the main floor living spaces with the flat, grassy and tree-shielded backyard. A large covered patio overlooks a sexy, zero-edge swimming pool and spa.

The property was listed with Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian, both at The Agency, while the buyer was repped by Steven Moritz at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty.