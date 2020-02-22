×

Russell Brand Snags Hacienda-Style Hollywood Hills Hideaway

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
RussellBrand_HH_FI
21 View Gallery
Location:
Outpost Estates, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3 million
Size:
3,500 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

English performer Russell Brand has opted to ring in the new decade by springing for a celeb-style new house in the proverbial heart of Hollywood. The stand-up comic and occasional blockbuster actor (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek”) has paid just over $3 million for a very private property in Outpost Estates, a particular neighborhood pocket of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills that’s home to scores of high-profile people.

Originally built in 1956, the sprawling Spanish-style hacienda was given a major renovation in the mid-1990s by the prior owners, two non-famous gentlemen. Thus, the interiors display some distinctly ’90s design hallmarks — beige paint everywhere, wall-to-wall carpeting in the master suite, beige-colored granite countertops in the kitchen — and there are also some offbeat decor choices, including one bathroom done up floor-to-ceiling in luridly aquamarine tile.

Still, the property has plenty of charm: vaulted ceilings and large windows allow plenty of natural light to filter through the house, and the skylit foyer has some authentic appeal with terra-cotta tile floor. Multiple sets of French doors allow easy access to various parts of the gardens, and the vast living room contains a fireplace. There’s also a detached music studio that could easily be converted into an office, accessory storage space or perhaps a guest bedroom.

Popular on Variety

The half-acre estate is ringed by mature sycamore and liquid amber trees, and the house is admirably private, completely invisible from the street, secreted up a long driveway that’s shared with one other home, and behind its own private electronic gate. There’s off-street parking for at least six automobiles, camera security, and an outdoor shower set in the lush garden.

Brand, now in his mid-40s and married to his longtime partner Laura Gallacher, has been candid about his long-running battle with addiction. He’s also recently adopted a lower-profile brand of celebrity, eschewing his former bad boy image in favor of a more mature, if still outspoken, public presence.

Of course, this is not Brand’s first turn on the L.A. real estate rodeo. During his fleeting marriage to Katy Perry, the couple paid $6.5 million for a Mediterranean-style compound elsewhere in the Hollywood Hills. The pair never even moved into that house before it was sold, at a staggering million-dollar loss, to its current owner: Las Vegas-based businessman Lorenzo Doumani. Brand also once owned the former castle-like Hollywood Hills home of Laurence Olivier, which he sold some years ago to another Brit.

It’s no secret that Outpost Estates has long been a favored residential enclave for celebrities. Besides Brand, current residents include Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, Winona Ryder, Shaun White, Danai Gurira and Charlize Theron.

Thomas O’Rourke of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Carla Winnie of Compass jointly held the listing; Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman repped Brand.

More Dirt

  • Russell Brand House Los Angeles

    Russell Brand Snags Hacienda-Style Hollywood Hills Hideaway

    English performer Russell Brand has opted to ring in the new decade by springing for a celeb-style new house in the proverbial heart of Hollywood. The stand-up comic and occasional blockbuster actor (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek”) has paid just over $3 million for a very private property in Outpost Estates, a [...]

  • Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union House Hidden

    Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Drop $20 Million on Hidden Hills Mega-Manse

    Though they spent a fortune in 2018 on a big, brand-new mansion in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., word on the celebrity real estate street is Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have already substantially upgraded their residential circumstances with the roughly $20 million off-market purchase of a brand-new mega-mansion in the guard-gated and [...]

  • Kaley Cuoco House Hidden Hills

    Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Buy $12 Million Hidden Hills Estate

    Although they’ve been married for nearly two years, “The Big Bang Theory” alum Kaley Cuoco and billionaire heir Karl Cook still do not live together. (“We have an unconventional marriage,” Cuoco’s previously noted.) But that unusual setup looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the pair have jointly purchased their very first family [...]

  • Zaha Hadid Buildings Architect

    Zaha Hadid's Lasting Legacy on the International Architecture Community

    When a building designed by Zaha Hadid takes shape in your city, you might think for a second you’ve time-traveled 100 years into the future. But don’t worry. Marty McFly and his DeLorean won’t be waiting outside your front door. Four years after her death from a heart attack at 65, the innovative Iraqi British [...]

  • Adam Pritzker House Los Angeles

    Adam Pritzker Downsizes to $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Villa

    Though he’s still struggling to unload his Beverly Hills “starter” home — a lovely 1920s Spanish estate that’s lingered on and off the market for over two years — youthful entrepreneur Adam Pritzker has already moved on to greener pastures, quietly purchasing a slightly smaller villa on a good street elsewhere in the Beverly Hills Flats [...]

  • Joachim Ronning House

    Joachim Rønning and Amanda Hearst Buy L.A.’s World-Famous Wolff Residence

    Maverick architect John Lautner’s Wolff Residence, a world-famous architectural tour-de-force dramatically cleaved to an almost vertical hillside above L.A.’s Sunset Strip, was sold last week for $5.9 million. Someone in a position to know first whispered and tax records confirm the new owners are recently wed Norwegian film director Joachim Rønning — he helmed the [...]

  • Meg Ryan House

    Meg Ryan Scoops Up Stylish Montecito Estate

    A chirpy birdie recently got in touch to let the proverbial cat out of the bag, and property records do indeed now suggest, that New York City-based film star Meg Ryan has put down some serious West Coast real estate roots with the slightly more than $5 million purchase of a newly rehabbed residence sequestered [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad