Rockers Brody Dalle, Josh Homme List Hollywood Hills Home

Rock ’n’ roll marriages rarely run smoothly. Constant touring, booze and fragile egos often turn marital fault lines into gaping crevasses. A scorched earth separation usually results in a jettisoning of assets. Case in point: Aussie punk singer Brody Dalle and rocker Josh Homme, who have just listed their modern Mediterranean-style Hollywood Hills abode after filing for a separation last year amid a flurry of scathing accusations and restraining orders. Having bought the property in 2012 for $2.5 million, at least they’ll be able to console themselves with the heady profit they’ll earn if the home sells near its $4.75 million asking price.

Dalle has been in multiple bands since she moved to L.A. at 18 and formed the group the Distillers. After spending several years with the band, she released her debut solo album in 2014. Homme, on the other hand, is best known as the founder, primary songwriter and only continuous member of the band Queens of the Stone Age, in which Dalle has occasionally featured.

The ex-couple’s 4,554-square-foot, four-bedroom and 5.5-bath former homestead, which they shared with their three children, was originally built in 1964. Its unremarkable taupe stucco exterior is offset by the property’s striking views of the surrounding hills and vista beyond. Upon entering the residence on the lower level, stone-tiled flooring stretches from the front door to a bank of floor-to-ceiling windows, while a funky cheetah print-carpeted spiral staircase leads to the second level. Located behind this is the dining room, which has fetching hardwood floors, casement windows and a vaulted ceiling with exposed rafters. But, of course, this being the home of rock-and-rollers, there’s also a place to party outside — the house also has separate outdoor bar area and patio for al fresco drinking and dining under a pergola with café lights and built in gas heaters.

The modern kitchen adjoins the dining room and has white quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry and high-end stainless steel appliances. The room is given a bold splash of color with a tangerine, hexagon-tiled backsplash and tanned built-in bench seating. A compact laundry room houses another stainless-steel fridge, plus a large farmhouse sink and olive colored cabinets.

The formal living room is unconventionally located one level up, atop the grand staircase, and has quite a different aesthetic from the more casual lounge on the lower floor. Dark wood floors, a modern angular stone fireplace and a vaulted and beamed ceiling give the room a stylish, upscale feel, while French doors that open to numerous balconies luxuriously sport remote-controlled drapes.

A home office with its own balcony could easily double up as a bedroom along, while some of the additional guest bedrooms are juiced-up with a funky combination of in-your-face wallpapering paired with cheetah print and geometric-patterned carpeting. With dark-stained wood floors and a simple but muscular beige marble fireplace, the master suite, however, is much more sedate affair. One of the several sets of French doors in the room lead to a roomy covered patio and, in addition to a couple of fitted walk-in closets, the bathroom’s walls are sheathed in striated beige marble.

The property’s backyard may not be very big, but manages to comfortably accommodate a couple of covered patios, a grassy area with stunning view of the surroundings hills, and a five-sided swimming pool with an inset spa.

The erstwhile couple also maintained a home in the upscale resort community of Palm Desert, Calif., that was recently sold for $976,000, a bit under the $990,000 they paid for the property a bit more than eleven years earlier.

The Hollywood Hills property is listed with Brian Joy and Nancy Sanborn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.