Robin Leach’s Vegas Villa Sold

The Las Vegas home of British bon vivant Robin Leach, late and famously flamboyant chronicler of the rich and famous, whose late 1980s and early 1990s TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” showcased the homes of celebrities, has been sold for $718,000. Leach, who passed away almost two years ago at 76, purchased the slightly more than 3,500-square-foot, three-bedroom and three-bath home in 2002 for $564,000 from sports and tech entrepreneur Gavin Maloof.

While the home is an ordinary, vaguely Mediterranean suburban tract house that backs up to an evergreen golf course in the exclusive guard-gated Spanish Trail development, about seven miles due west of The Strip, rather than a lavish mansion befitting an opulent lifestyle of the rich and/or famous, there are nonetheless a variety of eye-catching examples of the extravagance over which Leach was always oohing and aahing. Faux-gilded spiral columns frame the doorway from the foyer to the formal living room where a massive carved-stone fireplace with fluted pilasters dominates the double-height space. And, just off the clean-lined contemporary kitchen that was designed by Leach, an informal dining area has two full-height wine fridges.

Pocket doors close off a custom smoking room, and the ample upstairs owner’s suite incorporates a sitting area with asymmetrically modern fireplace, a couple of fitted walk-in closets and a roomy bathroom replete with heated floors, steam shower and dry sauna. Out back, sun-baked flagstone terracing runs alongside a geometric swimming pool and spa with gurgling tiled fountains and open views over the golf course.

The listing was held by Michael Fahey at Las Vegas Pro Realty; the buyer was repped by Jason Abrams at eXp Realty.