Robert Herjavec Asks $17.25 Million for Hidden Hills Spread

That was fast! Seems like Canadian-Croatian cyber security software tycoon Robert Herjavec, best known to TV audiences as a judge on Canada’s popular “Dragon’s Den” and its American sister show “Shark Tank,” has caught a genuine case the Real Estate Fickle. Not even 1.5 years after he shoveled out $14.6 million for a brand-spanking-new “modern farmhouse” style mansion in L.A.’s guard gated and celeb-packed Hidden Hills neighborhood, he’s flipped the sprawling estate back on the market at a profitable $17.25 million.

Listings held by Jordan Cohen at Re/Max One show the home sits on about 1.75 simply but lushly landscaped acres with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus two powder rooms, in 14,400 light-filled square feet divided between the main house and a poolside guesthouse.

Reclaimed wood sheathes the barn-shaped structure that serves as the charcoal grey stucco mansion’s front porch. Bedazzled for the holidays with a glitzily festooned and perfectly conical Christmas tree, the cavernous living room features a vaulted wood-clad ceiling and a massive fireplace sheathed in carefully book-matched slabs of lightly veined white marble, while the formal dining room is a voluminous space set against a towering wall of glass with three full-height wine fridges set into a geometrically wood-paneled accent wall.

The kitchen provides a clean-lined culinary extravaganza with bespoke pale wood cabinetry and acres of honed marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of the larger of the two counters that float in the center of the room. The lustrous wood cladding on the ceiling over the kitchen extends into the adjoining family room where there’s an extra-wide linear fireplace and a vanishing wall of glass that allows the room to spill out to the backyard.

Other luxuries include a state-of-the-art screening room, a subterranean gym and a 10-plus car gallery where Herjavec’s impressive fleet includes a late-model Rolls Royce, a Porsche 718 Spyder and a cherried-out candy apple red vintage Mercedes roadster.

The expensive-as-Beverly-Hills Hidden Hills enclave is famously home to enough high-profile folk to fill a school bus. In addition to a whole bunch of the Jenner-Kardashian-West clan, there’s Drake, The Weeknd, Jessica Simpson, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, “The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco and aggressively flamboyant YouTube star and cosmetic baron Jeffree Star.

Herjavec, whose ex-wife Diane Plese sold their palatial former family home in Toronto earlier this year at $17.4 million, and his current wife, Australian ballroom dancer wife Kym (Johnson) — they met when she was his partner when he competed on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015, still have at least two other, though substantially smaller U.S. homes in which they can reside.

A year before they scooped up the Hidden Hills estate they no longer want, they ponied up nearly $8 million for a freshly rehabbed and crisply contemporary bay-front home with a private dock on Newport Beach’s sardine-packed and yet still fantastically charming, deeply coveted and insanely expensive Balboa Island.

And, in July 2017 the telegenic businessman paid Olympic snowboarder Shaun White $6.7 million for a 4,500-square-foot ultra-contemporary villa in the Hollywood Hills that in 2019 popped back up for sale at almost $7 million. The price dropped to just under $6.5 million before it was taken off the market and leased out with an asking price of $35,000 per month.