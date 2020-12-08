Rob Dyrdek Drops $8.5 Million on Third Mulholland Estates Property

Professional skateboarder turned reality TV star and producer Rob Dyrdek has shelled out $8.5 million for a third multimillion-dollar property inside the guarded gates of the celeb-popular Mulholland Estates enclave in the mansion-strewn mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks. The “Ridiculousness” co-host (and producer) plans to fix up, move into and eventually sell the nearly 7,600-square-foot manse that he scooped up, per tax records, from STX Entertainment founder, chairman and CEO Robert Simonds.

The exterior of the three-story home sports several porthole-like circular windows and carved eaves that give it a vaguely Italianate flavor, while interiors are a high-end if somewhat generic mix of traditional and contemporary elements that include sculpted moldings and dark-stained wood floors polished to a glossy sheen. Formal living and dining spaces, the former with a high ceiling and a simple modern fireplace, are enhanced by more family-oriented spaces that include a library that opens to a small courtyard with tiled fountain and a spacious family room with scalloped ceiling treatment. Configured around a five-sided striated marble-topped island, the kitchen has all the culinary bells and whistles required of an amateur or professional chef. A sunny breakfast area spills out to the backyard via French doors.

The seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms include a main-floor guest suite with adjoining sitting room and a second-floor main suite that opens to a private terrace with a glittery city-lights view over the pancake-flat sprawl of the San Fernando Valley. The roomy suite also includes a sitting area with corner fireplace, a walk-in closet and a buttery-tan marble bathroom with flashy gold-plated fixtures.

Al fresco entertaining is a pleasure and a snap in the terraced and custom-lighted backyard that provides an outdoor fireplace, a built-in grilling station, grassy gardens and a spa that waterfalls into the swimming pool.

The sellers were represented by Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman, while Dyrdek and his wife, former beauty queen and Playboy Playmate Bryiana Dyrdek, were repped by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates.

Dyrdek, an up-and-coming property baller who’s spent close to $24.3 million on his trio of Mulholland Estates properties, set his real estate eyes on the pricy enclave about five years ago when he shelled out $9.9 million for a vacant 3.1-acre parcel — the largest in the community — where he plans to build a home designed by the international architecture firm SAOTA. And, about two years ago he paid nearly six million bucks for an almost 6,800-square-foot home that’s since been extensively remodeled and, per his real estate representatives Branden Williams and Rayni Williams, who cheekily refer to their client “The Maverick of Mulholland Estates,” will come up for sale sometime in the next several months with a not-yet-determined price.

A few of the many rich and famous folk who own homes in the gated enclave include Kendall Jenner, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Big Sean and Vanna White.