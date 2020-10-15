‘Ridiculousness’ Host Steelo Brim Laughs Into Encino Mansion

Yet another showbiz star has joined the well-monied folds of celebrities living in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood — records reveal Steelo Brim has shelled out $4.2 million for a transitional-style mansion in the celeb-studded San Fernando Valley enclave. The “Ridiculousness” host’s new home weighs in at a substantial 6,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven baths.

The residence is stylishly separated from the road by a short white wall, gate, and petite motorcourt. Outside, the place is completely covered in smooth white stucco, contrasting neatly with jet black trim.

Inside, pure white walls, pale hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan stretch throughout the space. Through the pivoting wooden front door, visitors will enter into the great room, where the formal living room, dining area and kitchen all live together in happy harmony. There’s a linear fireplace framed by a dramatic floor-to-ceiling marble mantle and on either side by stylish gray walls, while the kitchen is perhaps the home’s highlight, with its Calacatta marble-topped island and matching backsplashes. Just beyond the kitchen lies the formal dining area, marked by a distinctly contemporary chandelier and a gray accent wall. A sliding glass door in the dining room opens to a covered patio with plenty of al fresco lounge space.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a fireplace framed by an all-black mantle, plus a giant window that bathes the room in natural light and leads to a patio overlooking the backyard. The luxe master bathroom sports a clawfoot soaking tub, sumptuous vanity area and walk-in steam shower.

Outside, the yard’s focal point is its large rectangular pool and accompanying spa, while a sunken BBQ area adjoins an ultra-luxe pool house. But should the weather be too chilly to hang outdoors, the estate’s additional indoor amenities include a movie theater, a wine cellar with tasting area, and a game room with convenient wet bar.

Maya Librush at The Agency held the listing; Stephen Sweeney of Douglas Elliman repped Brim.