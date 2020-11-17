Residente Buys Radically Reimagined Encino Mansion

On the heels of his historic partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment to launch 1868 Studios, Latin music superstar Rene “Residente” Perez Joglar is unsurprisingly setting down real estate roots in Los Angeles. The four-time Grammy and 25-time Latin Grammy award winner has paid $5.8 million for a decidedly sophisticated estate in prime Encino, the leafy San Fernando Valley neighborhood wildly popular with Hollywood celebrities and other entertainment types.

Built new in 2017, the nearly 8,000-square-foot, clapboard-sided mansion was sold in May 2018 for just over $5 million to David Spector, CEO of mortgage banking juggernaut PennyMac Financial Services. At the time, the house was a luxurious, if fairly ordinary, modern farmhouse-style structure — one in a sea of modern Encino farmhouses.

Spector subsequently hired an army of top interior designer and landscape architects who transformed the .62-acre estate into a sophisticated showcase of bold decorative choices. Inside, eye-popping spaces include a redone dining room with a graphite-colored coffered ceiling and whimsical wallpaper, a kitchen with dual islands, custom fixtures, and dark grey marble countertops, and a breakfast room with dozens of jade green plates affixed to the wall. Even more striking is the media room, which includes an L-shaped magenta couch, and an intricate wallpaper design from Maya Romanoff.

Upstairs, the house includes five bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths. The master retreat continues the fanciful decorative extravaganza with pink armchairs and a bathroom sheathed almost entirely in a flashy, thickly-veined marble. There’s also a soaking tub, and French doors accessing a private patio.

Outside, the landscaping is no less sophisticated than the interiors would suggest. There are dozens of carefully sculpted boxwoods, an intricately-woven Greek key hedge by the pool, grassy lawns, and an all-new oval motorcourt with spece for at least a half-dozen cars, plus a three-car garage. There’s also a pool and spa, a poolhouse, custom landscape lighting, and a Sonos-controlled audio/visual system. The house itself sits on a high knoll well above the streetfront, behind locked gates for privacy.

Now 42, Residente has been creating music professionally for over 15 years. Though the native Puerto Rican achieved major fame and widespread success through his rap career, film direction “was always my passion,” he has said. The creation of 1868 Studios will see Residente and Sony create and produce original content projects across multiple formats, particularly focusing on the stories of the underrepresented.

Scott Segall and Carrie Berkman Lewis of Douglas Elliman held the listing; Maria De Luna of Koch Properties repped Residente.