Reggaeton Star Nicky Jam Lists at a Loss on Miami’s Palm Island

He shacks up on Miami Beach’s prestigious Palm Island, hangs out with Kim Kardashian and has a trove of music awards, not to mention is the subject of a Netflix documentary and sang “Live It Up” — the theme song from the 2018 FIFA World Cup — with Will Smith. However, it doesn’t seem that reggaeton star Nicky Jam is primed for such success with his ultra-contemporary home located on the guard-gated Palm Island enclave — he currently has it on the market at $3.3 million, $100,000 less than the $3.4 million tax records show he paid a bit more than two years ago. Jam originally put the property up for sale almost a year ago at $3.65 million; the asking price steadily declined in small increments to just under $3.5 million before it was taken of the market and re-listed with Tony Rodriguez Tellaheche of Prestige Realty Group.

With five bedrooms and five full baths, the just over 3,600-square-foot residence is about as hip and modern as they come. The angular exterior mixes dark hardwood cladding with bold charcoal-painted stucco accents and mirrored windows that enhance privacy and security. Inside, warm honey-hued wide-plank floorboards flow from the central entrance gallery into a giant great room where an entire wall of impact resistant floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors frame a wide view of the backyard’s verdant an slightly untamed plantings. The kitchen is sleek and sculptural with sugar-white minimalist cabinetry, sand-colored stone countertops that waterfall off one end of the doublewide island and a costly array of imported European designer appliances.

The great room is sparsely furnished with a casual lounge at one end. The only hint of Jam’s pop stardom are his Latin Grammys and Latin American Music Awards for hits such as “X” and “El Amante” that are prominently lined up on a lengthy sideboard beneath a couple of graffiti art paintings in the dining area, a solid reminder of what enabled the Boston-born Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, to buy the multimillion-dollar home in the first place.

Just inside the front door, a main floor bedroom is decked out like a gym. Three more en-suite guest bedrooms upstairs each have a walk-in closet, as does the main bedroom that additionally offers a private terrace and a deluxe bathroom awash in pale, pearl-colored marble with a freestanding soaking tub and an oversized shower behind a sheet of glass.

The petite .17-acre lot is ideal for a homeowner who doesn’t wish to deal with a lot of high-maintenance landscaping, and the simple, rectangular swimming pool in the back is surrounded by teak decking, swaying palms and riotous tropical foliage than ensures privacy from neighbors.

According to The Real Deal, Jam previously owned another Miami home that he picked up in 2017 for $1.8 million and sold the following year for $2 million.