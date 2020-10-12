Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Beats a Path Out of The Hamptons

From grit to glitz. They’ve come a long way since playing L.A.’s down-and-dirty ’70s punk scene. In fact, the famously fancy Hamptons community is about as far removed from the crust and grime of early punk as you can get. Nevertheless, that’s where Chad Smith is beating his own path to real estate riches; the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer recently put his Montauk waterfront home up for grabs at $15 million.

Smith, who joined the Chili Peppers in 1988, purchased the seven-bedroom and 7.5-bath spread back in 2005 for $2.45 million. Of course, the “Give It Away” band member couldn’t be expected to do just that, but should the home sell for anywhere near its asking price —and given the white-hot Hamptons market, it likely will — the rhythm king will realize a massive profit.

The gated property comprises two lots that together span about four acres on a bluff overlooking Fort Pond Bay. The main house measures in at about 4,750 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, while a guest cottage adds another two bedrooms and two baths.

Inside the main house, an open floor plan keeps things informal and airy with seamless movement between all spaces. Architectural highlights include rustic wood floors, exposed rafters and a stone fireplace. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with white cabinets offset by a stainless steel backsplash and an array of top-end appliances. A butcher-block-topped center island houses a sink, while a (potentially) head-banging pot rack is suspended from the beam above. A separate stone-floored area on the ground floor contains additional dining space along with a TV lounge where French doors lead to the back garden. The master suite and one of the guest bedrooms are located on the first floor, while the cozy and compact upper-level bedrooms feature sloped ceilings and painted wood paneling. A finished attic serves as a bunkhouse with no fewer than four beds for overflow guests.

Designed by Robert Young Architects, the charming guest cottage forgoes sheetrock, and instead showcases whitewashed wall framing and exposed ceiling beams that compliment wide-plank, white oak floorboards. In addition to the two bedrooms and two baths, the cottage is fully self-contained with a kitchenette.

Outside, expansive flat grassy lawns and manicured gardens host a limestone-capped saltwater pool, and a pergola sits amid an organic garden designed by Chris Laguardia. There’s also direct and easy beach access via a steep flight of wooden stairs.

Smith and his wife Nancy also own a five-bedroom beach house in Malibu that they purchased for $8.6 million in 2006. The estate was previously owned by rockabilly musician Brian Setzer of Stray Cats. He has also owned several other L.A. properties, including a boxy Venice home that he bought and sold within a year for almost the same price, a little under $3 million. Meanwhile his Chili Peppers bandmates, Flea and Anthony Kiedis have also been active over the last several years in the L.A. property market.

Jennifer Landey with Sotheby’s International Realty-Bridgehampton Brokerage holds the Montauk listing.