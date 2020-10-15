Record Producer CashMoneyAP Tunes Into Deluxe Valley Digs

Though he’s just 25, French songwriter and record producer Alex Petit — better-known in the hip-hop music community as CashMoneyAP — already drives a new Bentley SUV and just dropped $1.8 million on his very first home, a five-bedroom structure in L.A.’s wealthy but oft-overlooked San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Tarzana.

But Petit can well afford that sort of lifestyle thanks to a big burst of early career success — after experimenting with creating bass-slapping beats in his teens, he began peddling his original work on YouTube and the beats-selling platform Beatstars, where he found buyers with a healthy appetite for his productions. From there, he graduated to working with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including the late Pop Smoke, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla Sign, and Quavo. To date, nine Petit-produced tracks have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. His biggest hit to date, Pop Smoke’s “For The Night,” which he co-wrote and co-produced, peaked at #6 earlier this year.

Originally built in 1949 but extensively revamped and expanded in 2018, the vaguely transitional-style house has smooth stucco walls and an open-concept floorplan with dozens of recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout. The 4,200 square feet of living space includes an eat-in kitchen with Caesarstone countertops and stainless appliances, a formal dining area, and a double-height living room with clerestory windows and a fireplace.

There’s an upstairs loft overlooking the entire main floor living space, plus an upstairs master suite with a snazzy dressing room and spa-style bath with soaking tub (the lower level also offers a secondary master suite with very similar amenities.) Other impressive estate features include automatic shades on all of the home’s many windows — operated via the touch of a button — a detached two-car garage, and an extra-big driveway with space for at least a half-dozen additional vehicles.

The property notably does not include a pool — a somewhat unfortunate omission on a $1.8 million estate in the searingly hot San Fernando Valley — but there is “plenty of room for the pool of your dreams,” per the listing. As is, the half-acre lot’s backyard includes a huge concrete patio and soccer field-sized lawn awaiting further development. Naturally, the entire estate is walled, gated, and camera-secured for privacy and security.

Lacy Williams and Hugo Villasenor of Coldwell Banker held the listing; Charlie Coronado of Keller Williams repped Petit.