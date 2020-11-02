Recently Retired Rapper Logic Lists Calabasas Entertainer’s Estate

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, who goes by the more pedestrian name Bobby Hall, but is better known to the music world as recently retired (and usually bespectacled) rapper Logic, has put his sprawling estate in a low-profile but high-dollar gated enclave in L.A.’s affluent Calabasas suburb up for grabs at a buck less than $5 million.

The mixtape master and two-time 2018 Grammy nominee, who put on his writer hat and released a novel last year, the psychological thriller “Supermarket,” which accompanied a soundtrack of the same name, neither of which was particularly popular with critics despite the book being a New York Times bestseller, seeks a hefty profit on the Tuscan-inspired spread he picked up about two and a half years ago for a tetch under $3.57 million.

Built in 2004 and fortified behind a giant driveway gate that slides open between stone pillars, the roughly 7,700-square-foot stone-accented stucco mansion presides over about 1.25-acres of manicured grounds. Listings held by Mica Rabineau at Nourmand & Associates indicate the five-bedroom and six-bath residence sports high ceilings, custom hardwoods, inlaid tile floors and peaceful, over-the-hedgerow mountain and canyon views.

A formal living room is complemented by a dining room dramatically housed in a double-height rotunda, while a separate family room features a fireplace, one of three inside the house and two more outside, plus a couple of glitzy crystal chandeliers. French doors open one side of the family room to the backyard, and even more French doors on the opposite wall allow the room to spill easily out to a wind-protected central courtyard covered by a lattice trellis and dominated by a raised-hearth fireplace. Naturally, the kitchen is huge and high end (if otherwise just a bit ordinary), and an adjoining breakfast room opens to a covered terrace.

Some of the other more deluxe attributes of the self-contained suburban domain include a small gym, a home theater with stadium seating and, not surprising given the owner’s profession, a recording studio.

An al fresco entertainer’s paradise, the backyard was designed for relaxed lounging around with several shaded terraces and an outdoor kitchen complete with two barbecue grills and a pizza oven. Velvety lawns flank the curvaceous swimming pool and spa.

The mononymously known musician, whose retirement album (“No Pressure”) was released over the summer, previously owned a big spread above the El Caballero Country Club in nearby Tarzana that he picked up in 2016 for 1.9 million and sold for $2.035 million in mid-2018, shortly after he bought the Calabasas estate he now has for sale.