‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Dorit Kemsley Lists Encino Mansion

Looks like “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley and her businessman hubby Paul “P.K.” Kemsley have decided they no longer want to live in the nearly 9,000 sq. ft. modern farmhouse-style Encino, Calif., mansion they bought only just a year ago and raved endlessly about on the current season of the long-running Bravo staple.

Or perhaps it’s that the couple, dogged for years with salacious rumors and reports about the state of their finances, simply see an opportunity to earn a small fortune on the lavish property they now have listed at close to $9.5 million, almost a third more than the $6.5 million they paid for the glitzy and then brand-new suburban spread.

Relaxed on the exterior with humble board-and-batten siding, but distinctly modern on the inside with glamorous fixtures, bespoke finishes and a host of high-tech amenities, the mansion sits on just over a third-of-an-acre with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms (seven full and three powder rooms). The double-height foyer is plenty large enough to slip a grand piano under the floating open-tread staircase, and the living room, where a wide bank of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders allow for a seamless transition to the resort-inspired backyard, features a television-surmounted fireplace sheathed in carefully book-matched white marble. With not just one but two islands and every known culinary accouterment money can buy, the kitchen easily accommodates a professional chef and the adjoining family room sport another television-surmounted book-matched white marble fireplace. And, of course, no home of this size and cost in Los Angeles would be complete without a sumptuous professional home theater.

Upstairs, there’s a second family room and several guest and family bedrooms along with a super-luxe, celeb-worthy homeowners’ retreat. In addition to a morning bar, fireplace and private terrace, the multi-room suite also offers two lavish bathrooms — “hers” in white marble and “his” in black — vast closets that would make any label-loving fashionista swoon and drool with envy, and of course, a glam room where Kemsley’s team of make up artists and hair stylists prep her for even the most mundane outings.

Surrounded by tall hedges and mature trees, the backyard has something for everyone’s recreation and leisure proclivities. There are sun-splashed terraces, a built-in grill, a snazzy zero-edge swimming pool and spa, a sport court, a flat expanse of lawn and an open-air poolside pavilion for al fresco dining and lounging.

The property isn’t listed with Kemsley’s “RHOBH” cast mate Kyle Richards’ powerhouse real estate agent husband Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency brokerage, but rather with The Agency’s David Parnes and James Harris.