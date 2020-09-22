‘Real Housewife’ Teddi Mellencamp Buys $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

Looks as though Bravo may need to rename their hit show “The Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills of the Valley” because yet another RHOBH cast member has inked a deal to buy a lavish mansion in the increasingly expensive and celebrity-packed Encino neighborhood. Teddi Mellencamp‘s $6.5 million acquisition of a striking modern farmhouse closed today, even as she confirmed her exit from the long-running television juggernaut. The new estate is within sugar-borrowing distance of the $8.2 million home of Kyle Richards and the $6.5 million mansion of Dorit Kemsley.

Surrounded by mature ficus trees, the walled and fully gated property features an all-new mansion with 8,245 square feet of living space. Amenities include a sea of brass fixtures mated to modern farmhouse-style decor — wide plank oak floors, walls painted a creamy white — plus custom cabinetry and built-ins. On the main floor, an Art Deco-style bar takes center stage, while there’s also a temperature-controlled wine room, games room, home theater, and a chef’s kitchen with two islands, both slathered in quartzite, and all the expected high-end stainless appliances.

There are seven bedrooms and 7.5 baths altogether, including a hedonistic master suite with its own sitting room, wet bar with mini fridge, soaking tub, boutique-style walk-in closet, and a wraparound deck with views of the entire yard and surrounding treetops. The .42-acre estate’s resort-style grounds additionally encompass a 50-foot saltwater pool, putting green, sports court, grassy lawn, full outdoor kitchen, and two separate cabana-style structures, one outfitted as a lounge with its own fireplace, the other as a standalone massage room overlooking the pool — for those days when the drama and hours-long “Real Housewives” confessionals become too strenuous.

Mellencamp, 39, is the daughter of rock legend John Mellencamp (“Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good”) and the founder of the controversial All In diet program. She and husband Edwin Arroyave — he the CEO of a security services provider — continue to own their in-town “starter” house, a Hollywood Hills mansion she bought in 2017 from billionaire heiress Megan Ellison. That property is currently available on the open market, carrying an asking price just a hair under $6 million.

George Ouzounian and Gina Michelle of The Agency held the listing; Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany, also of The Agency — and Kyle Richards’ husband and daughter, respectively — repped Mellencamp.