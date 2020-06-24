‘Real Housewife’ Luann de Lesseps Lists Hudson Riverfront Home

“The Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Luann de Lesseps is used to making waves on television, but is hoping for smooth sailing on the real estate market. She’s listed her waterfront getaway in Upstate New York for $1.15 million, reports the New York Post. Records show that the twice divorced reality star and cabaret singer, who was formerly married to French aristocrat Count Alexandre de Lesseps, purchased the property almost two years ago for $950,000, but admitted recently that she has only visited the bucolic home around ten times in two years.

The unusually circular, river hugging home in Port Ewen, N.Y., the scene of some Hudson Valley histrionics when the cast filmed at the place in Season 11, was built in 1966, measures in at about 2,400 square feet and contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Modernized over the years to make the most of its stunning river views, the curvaceous abode enjoys an open plan layout with slate floors and a contemporary kitchen. Equally, the airy living room also enjoys striking vistas and spills easily out to a waterfront deck.

Money may not buy you class, but it will buy this sexy master bedroom, which makes for romantic riverside rendezvous. Through large windows, there’s unobstructed views of the moon and night boats twinkling on the dark waters, and a guest suite comes with a separate entrance. A finished lower level can also host guests or double up as an office, art studio or gym.

Nestled among sloping lawns on about an acre of land, the enviably secluded property boasts a private dock ideal for diving off in the summer months or to moor watercraft.

Eric Amaral with Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty holds the listing.

The former countess’s primary residence has long been the Hamptons, where she owns a renovated residence in the historic community of Sag Harbor. Tax records show she scooped up the the pretty property in 2013 for $3.1 million and considered selling it in 2018, when it was listed for $6.2 million. However, she subsequently took it off the market.