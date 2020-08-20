Rapper Arizona Zervas Spends Millions Above the Sunset Strip

It’s amazing what one hit song can bring you. In the case of rapper 25-year-old Arizona Zervas, whose independently released and maddeningly catchy “Roxanne” lament topped charts and streaming platforms around the world last year, it led to a label bidding war and a major deal with Columbia Records, the kind that countless other musicians could only dream of signing. And now, trusty ol’ Roxy has celebrated Zervas’ professional success by purchasing him a $4.25 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

The Zervas digs are certainly an ideal setting for a hip-hop video. Sexy and curvaceous, the 5,000 sq. ft. stucco-walled residence contains 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and was built in 2008, set atop massive retaining walls that soar toward heaven. Other than its unique shape — which appears inspired by the work of the late architect Zaha Hadid — the home enjoys panoramic views of the city from an infinity pool just beyond the glass-walled living room.

In any case, there’s nothing conventional about the structure, and thus it’s perfect for a celebrity who took an unconventional route to fame. Located in a hidden gated community high above Sunset Plaza, the fortress is secured behind massive 12 foot gates. Wide charcoal-colored floating stairs, trowel-finished walls, and the sleek black-and-gray chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances collude to give the spread its futuristic vibe.

And yes, if Scarface were living in the modern age, he might choose a house like this. The ultra-mod property utilizes design styles more often seen in commercial settings; the end result is a home that verges on being a little impersonal but is saved by warm natural elements — lustrous hardwood floors, hand-carved shelves, custom finishes, and artwork. Natural light floods the property through large windows, preventing the place from feeling akin to a high-end prison.

Life inside one of the most visually arresting homes in the Hollywood Hills is quite a transition from the hardscrabble streets of Maryland, where Zervas was raised. But the liberally-tatted star hasn’t forgotten his roots; back in April, he bought his mom a $185,000 home in his hometown of Hagerstown, the same neighborhood where he was expelled from middle school from trouble-making. And it’s all thanks to dear old Roxanne — see, a hit song really can go a long way.

The listing agents were Fredrik Eklund and Stacy Gottula with Douglas Elliman; Angel Salvador of The Agency repped Zervas.