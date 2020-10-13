Rachel Platten Trades Venice Bungalow for San Fernando Valley Mansion

With a new baby having recently joined their growing family, it’s little surprise that pop music’s Rachel Platten and her husband Kevin Lazan have opted to trade their one-bedroom cottage in L.A.’s impossibly trendy Venice neighborhood for something slightly more traditional — and with significantly more space — in the family-friendly Studio City enclave. Records show the couple sold their fully redone beach bungalow last month for $3.7 million to tennis star Nicole Gibbs, and quickly dropped $4.9 million on a Spanish-style San Fernando Valley mansion.

The “Fight Song” singer’s new digs are set in a particularly leafy and desirable Studio City pocket, where some of the nearest neighbors include Demi Lovato, “Black-ish” creator , and “Vampire Diaries” mastermind Julie Plec. Spanning a third of an acre, the flat lot includes gorgeous sycamore trees and a whimsical collection of lush lawns, tranquil shaded patios, a rose garden, and a large backyard swimming pool with inset spa.

Described as a “Modern Spanish” in listing materials, the nearly 6,000-square-foot structure features a fireplace-equipped living room, wide-plank hardwood floors throughout, and a bevy of design details that hark back to the 1920s Spanish Revival era — arched doorways, wrought iron fixtures, colorful tile — though the house itself was actually built in 2001.

Recently expanded and remodeled, the kitchen offers commercial-grade appliances, a stone-topped island with breakfast bar, and a separate casual dining area with garden views. Other downstairs amenities include a formal dining room and home theater with tiered seating for eight.

A staircase with gorgeous tile risers leads upstairs, where there’s a spacious den — perfect for family game nights — and an unexpectedly massive master suite with a sitting room, a bedroom-sized dressing room, and a master bath with dual vanities and soaking tub.

Platten, born in New York City and raised in Massachusetts, has been writing, singing, and performing for years. It wasn’t until 2015, however, that the now-39-year-old signed with Columbia Records and subsequently became a household name thanks to “Fight Song,” her anthemic debut single that went top 10 stateside and hit #1 in the United Kingdom.

Craig Knizek and Brandon Imani of The Agency held the listing; Matt Isbell of Compass repped Platten.