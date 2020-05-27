Producer London on da Track Spins Into Encino Modern

The San Fernando Valley’s Encino enclave, once the red-headed stepchild of L.A.’s luxury neighborhoods and now one of the most aggressively expensive and star-studded parts of SoCal, has scribbled another entertainment industry veteran’s name onto the residents list. Veteran hip-hop music producer London Holmes has paid about $2.6 million for an eye-catching contemporary home loaded with all the requisite bells and whistles for a successful showbiz veteran.

The boxy house was built in 2019 by a local developer and sold in June of that year — to a buyer who subsequently flipped the place to Holmes at a $30,000 loss. Monitored by a high-tech security system and heavily fortified behind tall walls and gates, the .18-acre lot offers a wee motorcourt and two-car attached garage, while the home’s façade keeps things visually interesting with its dual wood-and-stucco design.

Inside, the nearly 4,500 sq. ft. structure is all open-concept, with big windows and white oak hardwood floors that embrace the abundant natural light. There’s a starkly austere kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and Calacatta quartz countertops, separate living and dining areas, a gym and a downstairs maid’s quarters. Glass sliders silently slide open, providing seamless access to the yard for that quintessential indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Upstairs, there are five family/guest bedrooms, the master suite outfitted with two walk-in closets and a lavish bath that includes a steam shower and dual vanities. The master also overlooks the backyard, which isn’t particularly huge but is still jam-packed with lavish amenities that include a gas firepit, large concrete patio for alfresco dining, outdoor kitchen with BBQ and a dark-bottomed plunge pool and spa.

Holmes, still in his 20s and better-known by his musical alias London on da Track, has been prolific in the Atlanta music scene for years. Signed to Birdman’s Cash Money label, some of his best-known work has been with artists like Gucci Mane, French Montana, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and frequent collaborator Young Thug. And Holmes’ career has been particularly white-hot over the past couple years, with Variety describing him as “[one of] the most in-demand hitmakers currently working at the intersection of pop and hip-hop.”

Caitlin Colvin of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Dee Crawford of Keller Williams repped Holmes.