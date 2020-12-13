Political Commentator Jimmy Dore Buys Rambling L.A. Compound

Jimmy Dore, the Pasadena-based comedian turned political commentator known for his YouTube-famous The Jimmy Dore Show and for his time with The Young Turks, has spent $1.9 million to upgrade into a distinctly cozy, charming compound in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Located in a leafy pocket of Studio City, Dore’s new purchase clocks in at 2,815 square feet with five bedrooms and four full baths, all of them divided among the three-bedroom main house, a separate one-bed guesthouse with its own private yard, and an additional studio with private balcony.

There’s direct access to the two-car garage from the street, plus a wooden wall and gate that leads into the lush resort-like yard. Beamed wooden ceilings, hardwood floors, beige walls and recessed lighting are found throughout the main structure, while skylights bathe the formal living room in natural light. A homey brick fireplace sports a wooden hearth, while two vintage-looking wall sconces flank it on either side. On the far side of the great room is the formal dining area situated under a New Age chandelier.

The galley-style kitchen could use some work, should Dore decide to renovate. The appliances are on the dowdy end of the stainless spectrum, and the decidedly early-2000s cabinetry could use a modern update. Still, there’s an ample amount of counter space, a farmhouse-style sink, and another skylight. Adjoining the kitchen is a dreamy breakfast nook, where a pair of French doors open to the backyard.

An idyllic countryside ambiance pervades the master suite, with its whitewashed wood-paneled walls, exposed brick, and barn-style doors. Though not especially large, the master bath includes a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and sink with plenty of counter space.

For its part, the guesthouse features homey terracotta tiling, beamed ceilings, many windows, a laundry room, and a kitchenette. The guesthouse’s yard also offers a patio deck area with an adjoining bougainvillea-covered pergola for entertaining or lazying around; the separate studio features a private patio overlooking the yard.

Though the property does not contain a pool, there are multiple spaces — some surrounded by fragrant bunches of jasmine — with seating meant to serve up stunning sunset views, making for ideal spots to enjoy a few drinks and hor d’oeuvres with friends.

Dore and his longtime wife Stefane Zamorano currently reside in the San Gabriel Valley’s Pasadena neighobrhood, in a petite two-bedroom bungalow they bought way back in ’97 for a paltry $177,000.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group held the listing; David Lukan at Compass repped Dore.