Poker Champ Antonio Esfandiari Goes All in for All-New Venice Mansion

Poker champ Antonio Esfandiari has aced a 6,000 square foot, 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom new construction in Venice, Calif. raising a hand of just under $5.4 million for the purchase.

Esfandiari, 41, an Iranian-born, Silicon Valley-bred former magician, has conjured a sleek and contemporary white stucco home. With a light wood garage and front doors, limestone stacked accent wall and chic metallic balcony, along with a small manicured front lawn, the property has masses of curb appeal in a once bohemian neighborhood which has taken a significant turn for the upscale in recent years.

Inside, the home is a soothing palette of light wood floors, large black framed windows, darker accent pieces, white walls and contemporary furnishings. Case in point is the sitting room, anchored by an angular fireplace in a black marble surround, and set into a modern wood paneled accent wall. White sofas sit either side of a dark wood coffee table on a chenille-type rug.

The airy downstairs hallway is clad with large matte white paneling and contemporary art which encases a glass fronted wine storage area. An adjacent screening room is a sumptuous affair with a couple of blue/black sofas surrounded by charcoal walls and lighter earth-toned carpeting.

Described as “hotel-like,” per listing information, the property includes a powder room with a beguiling mix of a protruding black tiled back wall, dark marble counter, light wood cabinets and flooring with brass finishes. An vaguely Japanese-style wood paneled, open plan dining room continues the color theme with a funky metallic multi-bulb light fixture adding a hit of glitz.

The kitchen — which features panel ready appliances and double islands with black marble counters — lies at the home’s rear. It opens to a second, glass tabled dining area and lounge, with a large sectional sofa facing a stone wall and sleek rectangular fireplace. A wall-sized sliding glass door leads to the back garden that houses a patio, pool and lawn. A small pool house has a changing area and stretch/yoga room and built-in fireplace.

Upstairs, via a floating staircase, an expansive master bedroom features another angular fireplace and stone wall combo. A patio and balcony make for a relaxing morning coffee in bathrobes. The adjoining master bathroom is truly where the residence gets its luxe hotel stripes — a floor to ceiling slab of marble surrounds a glass fronted shower. Dark, slate-like bathroom tiles, a soaking tub and exterior balcony completes the resort-like ensemble.

Esfandiari is married to Amal Bounahra, also a poker player. Professional high-stakes gambling has clearly been a profitable endeavor for Esfandiari family, who have amassed a net worth of $27 million, substantially bolstered by Antonio’s single tournament take of over $18 million in 2012.

The couple also still own another their “starter” Venice house, purchased for $3.4 million in 2017.