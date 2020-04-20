‘Pod Save America’ Host Jon Favreau Buys Updated 1920s Tudor

Veteran politico turned media company co-founder Jon Favreau has come a long way since his professional start as a speechwriter for the presidential campaigns of John Kerry and Barack Obama. After the latter’s election victory, Favreau was appointed Director of Speechwriting at the White House, a position he held until 2013, when he left politics to pursue a career in private sector consulting.

In 2017, Favreau founded Crooked Media, the rapidly-growing media company that now employs more than 40 and has 15 new shows slated for production. But the Los Angeles-based firm remains best-known for “Pod Save America,” the unapologetically politically progressive podcast co-hosted by Favreau that has consistently ranked among the most popular podcasts available for streaming. Collectively, Crooked Media’s current family of podcasts and shows have been downloaded approximately one billion times since the company’s founding.

Like his fellow Crooked Media co-founders Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor, Favreau recently purchased an L.A. home in a centrally-located neighborhood. Built in the 1920s, the $3.5 million structure was originally styled as a neoclassical Tudor, though the property was recently given a comprehensive update. While the home’s exterior retains some Tudor-esque details, the interiors are now chic and very contemporary, with clean-lined neutral decor.

And though it presents a single-story cottage from the street, the 3,200 sq. ft. structure fills out mullet-style, with two full floors at the rear. An open floorplan and the warm, wheat-colored hardwood floors add a sense of airiness to the public rooms — the fireplace-equipped living room sports a vaulted ceiling with whitewashed beams, and a formal dining area sits conveniently abreast of a kitchen that’s got white stone countertops and a large central island with breakfast bar for casual noshing.

The spacious family room packs in another fireplace, built-in shelving and accordion-style glass doors that fold away, providing seamless indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs are the main home’s three bedrooms, all with their own baths, including the master, which includes a Juliet balcony and spa-style bath with dual vanities and oversized shower.

The mostly hardscaped backyard isn’t particularly big but is fully equipped with a firepit, plunge pool and in-ground spa, plus a guesthouse with its own kitchen, foldaway doors and a substantial space for lounging lazy L.A. summer days away.