‘Pod Save America’ Co-Host Jon Favreau Sells Beverly Grove Bungalow

Having upgraded earlier in the year to a larger, more luxuriously updated home in L.A.’s distinguished Hancock Park neighborhood, political speechwriter turned digital media dynamo Jon Favreau has sold his former home in the less hoity-toity but still quite pricey Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles for a bit more than $2 million. Tax records show the Crooked Media founder and longtime co-host of the enormously popular and implacably progressive podcast “Pod Save America” purchased the roughly 2,000-square-foot abode not quite three years ago for just under $1.9 million.

Partially obscured from the street by carefully clipped privet hedging and towered over by a handful of slender palm trees, the three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bath 1920s Spanish bungalow’s exterior features a Spanish tile archway, while crisply updated and generically modern interiors have been largely stripped of original architectural detailing. The front door somewhat unusually opens out into the stone-paved front porch to reveal a short set of steps that curve up and pass under an archway to the living room where a TV-surmounted minimalist stone fireplace dominates the cozily proportioned room. In the adjoining dining room a wall of glass sliders looks out to verdant courtyard garden that was once a much less attractive concrete driveway and, beyond the dining room, a reasonably spacious and newly remodeled kitchen sports white Shaker-style cabinets offset by steely-grey solid surface countertops and shimmery stainless steel appliances. What was probably originally a tiny breakfast nook now houses the refrigerator and built-in pantry cabinets. One guest bedroom has direct access to a dated but well-maintained bathroom, another has French doors to the backyard and the master suite overlooks the front garden with an updated en suite bathroom.

Out back, a large deck outside the kitchen and one of the guest bedrooms overlooks a swimming pool and spa shielded from the neighbors by gigantic arborvitae trees. At one time, a driveway ran along the side of the house — it’s now a long, slender and grassy garden — to a detached two-car garage that’s converted to a poolside lounge that spills out to a patio composed of square concrete pavers laid in a rigorous gridded pattern.

The property was listed with Victor Browne of The Agency; The buyers were repped by Lisa Mansfield at Sotheby’s Int’l Realty.

Favreau’s new digs, a freshly renovated and extensively modernized 1920s neoclassical Tudor cottage along a typically pretty Hancock Park block for which he paid $3.5 million, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in roughly 3,200 square feet, plus a detached two-car garage converted to a poolside guesthouse with its own kitchen.

Coincidentally (or not), Crooked media’s other co-founders, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett, like Favreau both former White House staffers, have also recently acquired new homes in Los Angeles, where Crooked Media is based. Vietor, who co-hosts “Pod Save America,” dropped $2.8 million on a 1920s Spanish Revival residence in Hancock Park in the spring of last year, while, a few months later, Lovett and his longtime partner, Pulitzer Prize winning exposé writer Ronan Farrow, shelled out nearly $1.9 million for a fashionably updated 1920s Spanish cottage in the nearby Fairfax District.