Patrick Schwarzenegger Seeks WeHo Sale

Though just in his mid-20s, budding young actor and Hollywood royal Patrick Schwarzenegger — his parents are the no longer married action-flick staple Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver — is also quietly making a name for himself as a real estate investor, most recently putting a West Hollywood house up for sale at almost $3.35 million after he bought it about 2.5 years ago for $2.85 million.

In addition to his various real estate activities, the “Midnight Sun” (2018) star has a full slate of acting projects in various stages of production, including the upcoming burglary drama “Echo Boomers” and the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix dramedy “Moxie,” based on the Jennifer Matthieu novel of the same name.

Listed with Nate Smith at Compass, and described in marketing materials as a “masterfully constructed” “Modern Farm House,” the steeply gabled, stone-accented and expensively rehabbed WeHo residence is all but hidden behind a high hedge and secured gates in the fashionable and easily walkable Melrose Arts District with three bedrooms and four bathrooms in roughly 2,200 square feet.

Interior spaces feature oak floorboards and vaulted ceilings punctuated by skylights that fill the house with natural light. A fireplace is housed in a simple, jet-black column in the combination living and dining area that flows into a clean-lined galley kitchen where a delicately veined white marble countertop waterfalls off each end of a doublewide island snack bar. Beyond the kitchen, huge glass sliders in a TV lounge glide open to the backyard. Both guest bedrooms are conveniently en suite, while the master bedroom offers a fireplace, automated skylights in the vaulted ceiling and a boldly tiled grey-and-white bathroom with a mix of silver and brass fittings.

Just outside the TV lounge, a trellis-covered terrace was designed for day-to-day outdoor living with a TV-surmounted rough-cut stone fireplace and a built-in barbecue grill. Deeper into the backyard, a swimming pool is surrounded by faux-grassing and towering podocarpus hedging that effectively and verdantly screens out the neighboring properties.

Schwarzenegger’s real estate investment bailiwick seems to be buying distressed or vacant properties in prime neighborhoods and quickly re-selling them as development opportunities. In early 2018 he shelled out a mite more than $1.9 million for two tiny cottages on a single West Hollywood parcel — it’s on the same street as the house he’s currently got for sale — that by the end of the year he’d profitably sold for $2.25 million. Over the summer of 2018 he ponied up another $3.1 million for a tear down bungalow in a prime neighborhood of Santa Monica that was sold in August 2019 for $3.2 million with plans for a 6,000-square-foot residence, and in the spring of 2019 he splashed out $2.95 million for a vacant parcel, also in Santa Monica, that he’s now got back on the market at $3.85 million with, according to listings, plans and permits in place for a 6,000-square-foot main house and an 800-square-foot detached guesthouse and gym.