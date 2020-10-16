One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Takes Big Loss on Hollywood Hills Mansion

After a change of realtors and more than a year on and off the market, English former boybander Louis Tomlinson has finally succeeded in unloading his white elephant of a Hollywood Hills home, albeit at a precipitous loss. The 28-year-old’s 6,000-square-foot mansion, an architecturally fluid structure perhaps best-described as a neo-Georgian meets Art Deco-inspired contemporary Spanish Revival, sold for $6.4 million — big money for the Outpost Estates neighborhood but nearly a million dollars less than what Tomlinson paid for the property in 2016, a loss that does not include taxes, maintenance, and hefty realtor fees. Tax records reveal the buyers are a wealthy but non-famous married couple, both executives at security companies in the fintech industry.

Inside, the four-bedroom and five-bath structure is glamorously mod, with ebony-stained hardwood floors, a variety of expensive midcentury furniture, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, and walls the color of buttermilk. Built in 1937 but since extensively renovated, the red tile-roofed structure also offers a lavish master retreat with a sitting area, dual walk-in closets with custom built-ins, and spacious bath with a freestanding tub floating in the middle of the room, amid a herringbone pattern black-and-white marble floor.

But the property’s most valuable feature is arguably its prime perch in the hills; from the backyard and most rooms in the house, there are jetliner views from the Hollywood sign to the downtown skyline. The house cleaves to a precipitously steed ridge, but there’s still enough backyard space for an infinity-edged swimming pool, a substantial concrete deck for al fresco entertaining, and several gigantic palm trees.

Tomlinson, who released his solo debut album “Walls” earlier this year to middling reviews, continues to maintain a traditional-style home just a few miles outside of downtown London.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Amy Engler of Compass repped the buyers.