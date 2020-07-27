Normani Goes Ultra-Modern in the Valley

It’s been only four years since Fifth Harmony‘s “Work from Home” went top five on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying the band’s status as the most successful girl group of the 2010s. But that catchy pop ditty feels like a lifetime ago when viewed through the lens of Normani‘s career trajectory.

Back in 2016, Normani was just one of five “X Factor” alums who jointly comprised Fifth Harmony. Despite the group’s success, the Atlanta native was the self-admitted underdog, with her singing and dancing talent arguably overshadowed by the sheer star wattage of groupmate Camila Cabello.

Fast forward to today, and Normani has overcome that rocky career start by forging her own solo path. She’s simultaneously come into her own professionally; earlier this year, Rolling Stone described her as a “superstar in the making.” Her 2018 smash “Love Lies,” featuring Khalid, was certified quadruple platinum, and she quickly followed that up with more hits: “Dancing with a Stranger,” featuring Sam Smith, and the critically-acclaimed solo track “Motivation,” co-written by friend Ariana Grande.

All that success has culminated in Normani’s purchase of an impressive L.A. starter house. The brand-new build sits in a leafy pocket of the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood, with easy access to plenty of restaurants, shops, and other local amenities.

According to listing information, the blocky contemporary home contains about 4,800 square feet of interior space across three full floors, with a family-sized 6 bedrooms and 6.5 baths. Open-concept living defines the main floor, which includes a massive den with fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with designer stainless appliances, and an all-glass, walk-in wine closet. The decor and finishes are all starkly modern, with muted shades of white and grey, plus dozens of recessed lights.

Downstairs, the finished basement offers a soundproof movie theater and two bedroom suites perfect for staff or overnight guests. The master lies on the third level, accessed via a floating staircase, and is additionally outfitted with quartzite floors, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a dressing room with custom built-ins.

Outside, the yard isn’t particularly big but is equipped with all the necessary amenities — there are small patches of lawn front and rear, plus a BBQ station out back. A negative-edge plunge pool offers an inset spa and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing.

But the home’s snazziest feature is undoubtedly its open-air rooftop deck, which remains ideal for entertaining on balmy evenings. A fireplace helps set the mood, a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ caters intimate gatherings, and there’s plenty of space for socially distant lounging.

Manny and Ofir Yeyni of Keller Williams held the listing; James Harris of The Agency repped Normani.