Nicole Scherzinger Eyes Sunset Strip Sale

A boxy, multistory contemporary home cleaved to a steep slope on a high ridge above L.A.’s Sunset Strip has been listed by entertainer, occasional actor and ubiquitous TV personality Nicole Scherzinger for nearly $8 million. The Pussycat Dolls lead singer, who regularly pops up as a panelist/judge on myriad televised singing competitions — “The Masked Singer” “Australia’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor UK” among them — seeks a solid return on the city-view home she picked up about four and a half years ago for a sliver more than $3.75 million.

Not too long ago she gave the peeps at Architectural Digest of the plush, light-filled pad that is available through Enzo Ricciardelli at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in a tad more than 4,600 square feet spread over three glass-walled floors with jetliner views that stretch from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean. The main level’s open-plan living spaces comprise a sleek kitchen, a roomy dining area set against floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to a slim terrace, and a cozily proportioned lounge just big enough to accommodate two slouchy slipcovered sofas that sit opposite each other next to a classy white marble fireplace.

There are a couple of bedrooms on the lower level, one of them converted to a gym and another capable of sleeping at least four with two sets of bunk beds, while the celeb-style main bedroom takes a premium position on the penthouse level. A linear fireplace warms the bedroom area, a spacious sitting room spills out to a private terrace, a crisply contemporary bathroom opens to a second terrace and a custom-designed walk-in closet is big enough to make any fashionista seethe with envy.

A plush screening room has tiered seating for optimal viewing and, cleverly tucked beneath the house, a cave-like curtained loggia with wet bar spills out to a small terrace with a tile-accented plunge pool barely bigger than a bathtub.