Natasha Bedingfield Rolls Out of Hollywood Hills Home

It looks like English songwriter and pop star Natasha Bedingfield, who released her fourth, 18-track Linda Perry produced studio album (“Roll With Me”) last year, is rolling out of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills, putting an almost $2.25 million price tag on a canyon- and city-view Mediterranean villa on a high ridge above L.A.’s Beachwood Canyon and just below the Hollywood sign. The “Pocket Full of Sunshine” singer, scheduled to perform in the U.K. next summer, and her American businessman husband Matt Robinson acquired the property in early 2015 for $1.65 million and have several times made the three-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom home available as a rental, first in the fall of 2017 at $14,500 per month and most recently last summer (2019) with a much lower price of $9,750 per month.

A quick and unscientific comparison with marketing materials from the time of Bedingfield’s purchase reveals a handful of important cosmetic updates have been made: The exterior was changed from a pale terra-cotta color to bright white; hardwood floors were replaced throughout the main floor, and previously carpeted bedrooms now have hardwood floors; carved wood beams on the ceilings of the main floor were whitewashed; and dated tile countertops in the kitchen were replaced with lightly veined white marble.

A deep porch that looks out to a walled, gated and lushly planted if ever-so-slightly and picturesquely untamed courtyard garden leads to wrought-iron accented arched front door that opens to an entrance hall and stair gallery paved with terra-cotta tiles painted a lustrous black. To the left, the step-down living room features a newly refashioned fireplace and French doors to both the front and backyards. The dark-grey-walled and light-filled neighboring dining room spills easily out to the backyard and is exposed through a wide doorway to the spacious kitchen. Like the entrance hall, the kitchen has shiny black-painted terra-cotta floor tiles sure to show every speck of dust, a large island incorporates an integrated snack bar and an unexpectedly large walk-in pantry is done up as a wine-tasting nook.

Two guest bedrooms, one with a slender balcony and the other with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves that easily allows it to be used as an office or library, share a tiled bathroom, while the master bedroom is large enough to accommodate an ample lounge area and offers a snazzily updated bathroom and panoramic views from a small balcony.

A trellis-covered patio outside the living and dining room provides a serene, shaded perch from which to survey the surrounding mountains and gives way to a flat, grassy yard from where there is an up-close view of the Hollywood sign.

The property is represented by Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of The Agency.

Nominated for a Grammy in 2007, Bedingfield previously owned a more than 4,700-square-foot multi-story contemporary residence in the celeb-packed Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz that was acquired in 2009 for $2.3 million and sold in 2017 for $4.2 million.