‘Million Dollar Listing’ Cast Member Matt Altman Seals the $7.1 Million Deal in Sherman Oaks

A European castle-style compound in Sherman Oaks recently changed hands in a hush-hush, off-market deal for a tad over $7.1 million, and property records reveal the buyer was none other than superstar realtor and “Million Dollar Listing” cast member Matt Altman.

Shielded from the gaze of prying eyes by tall, bushy privacy hedges and a gate, Altman’s new house clocks in at just over 11,000 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Clad in pale stonework and topped with terracotta tiles, the property has the ambiance of an old world, mini-Tuscan estate in the heart of the Valley. Listing materials from back in 2005, when the home was last previously sold, describe the compound as a custom-built, “romantic” estate that was “designed for entertaining.”

Inside the wooden doors of the 8,000-square-foot main house, the home is decked out with Venetian plaster and tastefully stained walnut flooring throughout. The public rooms of the Italian-reminiscent abode feature wooden beams, wood paneling on the ceilings and are uniquely rotund, giving the rooms an almost cavernous feel to them. The recently-renovated kitchen has a double height, vaulted ceiling, a walk-in pantry and fancy, chef-grade appliances including a professional-looking gas range. There’s not just one, but two stately wooden, marble-topped islands — one could possibly be used as a breakfast nook or an informal dining area when friends or family are over. The home also has an expansive wine cellar to house any beverages that could compliment meals made in the kitchen.

The master bedroom of the compound is clad in stone, similar to the same kind found on the exterior of the building. Much like the public rooms, the bedroom is sumptuously round and has a beamed and wood-paneled ceiling. The rest of the master suite features an open floorplan with a large, spa-like bathroom and an exercise/ yoga room.

A long concrete path leads past the estate’s gardens to the independently-standing guesthouse which is covered with a charming flowering bush. Measuring in at 3,000 square feet, the guesthouse is the size of a standard American home and also houses the property’s luxuriously large personal office and powder room. Outside, the massive grassy grounds are dotted with flowering and fruiting trees and boasts a large, solar-heated saltwater pool complete with a wading pool and spa. Other fun amenities of the compound include three basements — just one would already qualify as a rarity for a SoCal home — and an expansive motor court.

In addition to his most recent purchase, Altman also owns at least two other multimillion-dollar L.A. homes, both of which are currently on the market. In Hancock Park, he holds title to a mansion previously owned by Shonda Rhimes, bought last year for about $7.2 million and currently up for grabs at $9.75 million. And in West Hollywood’s Melrose Village neighborhood, he owns a contemporary property that he purchased for a bit under $2.9 million in 2018 — that home is currently seeking $3.85 million.