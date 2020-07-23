Miley Cyrus Lands Back in Hidden Hills

About five years ago, in 2015, when just 22, Miley Cyrus ponied up a very adult $5 million for a relaxed country spread in in L.A.’s guard-gated, equestrian-oriented and celeb-favored Hidden Hills enclave. So the celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, the country music scion turned international pop cynosure kept horses on the pastoral five-acre farm. The following year, she bought a secluded house out in Malibu that was sold earlier this year for $1.7 million, a fortune less than the slightly-more-than $2.5 million she paid. And then, in 2017, she dropped $5.8 million on a 30-some-acre country estate about 25 miles outside of downtown Nashville, which she still owns, before she sold the Hidden Hills property in the spring of 2018 for the familiar price of $5 million.

As a side note, some might argue the world’s most famous twerker missed the real estate boat with the 2018 sale. After it was acquired by a not-famous woman, who tore everything down, completely re-graded the property and had plans drawn up for an 18,000-square-foot compound, the five-acre parcel, along with the plans, was sold to maybe-not-as-rich-as-she-says-she-is cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner for a whopping $14.9 million. For the mathematically challenged, that’s nearly three times what Cyrus got!

Anyhoodles, poodles, turns out Ms. Cyrus has a bit of a yen for Hidden Hills, where she recently dropped $4.95 million on a recently and comprehensively refurbished home. The deal closed quietly off-market but marketing materials from the fall of 2019, when the not-quite 1.25-acre estate was last on the open market at close to $5.1 million, describe the roughly 6,800-square-foot home as an East Coast traditional with six all en suite bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Built in the mid-1950s but reimagined for a modern, upscale lifestyle, the classically clapboard-clad home now features gigantic multi-pane arched windows, wide-plank French oak floorboards and a wet bar in the family room that’s jazzed up with cloudy Mercury glass panels. Just inside the front door there are adjacent formal living and dining rooms, the former with a vaulted ceiling and French doors to a terrace with serene views over the bucolic neighborhood. Configured around a huge, marble-topped island under a vaulted and skylight topped ceiling, the gourmet kitchen flows easily into the family room where a fireplace is faced in trendy shiplap and French doors lead to the outdoor living and entertaining areas. Elsewhere, there’s a state-of-the-art screening room with eight chunky black leather theater recliners and a 135-inch screen.

The half-dozen all bedrooms include two master suites, one on the main floor and a substantially larger one on the second level that offers a fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and a vast bathroom replete with marble-lined steam shower and glam station.

Outside, a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa is lined by boulders and carved into a steep, planted slope. Off to one side, an open-air pavilion houses an outdoor kitchen conveniently located just a few step below a dining patio. The fenced hillside above the pool, undeveloped and easily accessible by an extension of the long driveway, is well suited, according to marketing materials, to additional guest quarters, a small vineyard or equestrian facilities.

The Hidden Hills community, a horsey, suburban version of Beverly Hills that’s easily an hour’s drive from downtown Los Angeles, has long attracted entertainment industry heavy hitters. Nearly a decade ago Britney Spears rented an opulent 20,000-square-foot manor house at somewhere near $25,000 per month; While married to Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez paid $8.2 million for a 17,000-square-foot sprawler she sold in 2017 for $10 million; And Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne handed off their Martyn Lawrence Bullard-decorated mansion in 2013 for $11.5 million to Jessica Simpson. Current homeowners include Drake — he actually owns several homes on contiguous parcels, John Stamos, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and, of course, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Top-earning standup comedian Russell Peters has his spread priced at $8.5 million, and The Weeknd has his three-acre estate up for grabs at almost $25 million.

Interestingly enough, Cyrus, who teamed up earlier in the year with MAC Viva Glam Fund to donate $10 million to Coronavirus relief efforts, needed a big house in Los Angeles about as much as a three-legged goat needs a yacht; She has long owned an almost 5,200-square-foot midcentury ranch house in the foothills above Studio City that she bought as a teenager nearly a decade ago for $3.9 million.