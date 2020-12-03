Michael Feinstein Finally Sells Historic Los Feliz Mansion

It’s been a 2.5-year-long slog filled with an avalanche of price cuts, but piano-tinkling singer Michael Feinstein has at long last sold what’s known as the Glendower Estate, a historic mansion in the celeb-heavy Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The slightly more than $7.33 million sale price is a staggering 72% reduction from the publicity generating though astronomically and ludicrously over-optimistic $26 million originally asked but still several times the $2.1 million he and husband Terrance Flannery paid for the imposing mansion in early 1998. The couple, who maintain a handful of homes across the country, were married on the property in a 2008 ceremony officiated by none other than Judge Judy Sheindlin, with performances by Barry Manilow and Liza Minnelli.

Stately and elaborately embellished, the 1926 red brick Tudor, which formerly housed the Russian Consulate, sits at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive with nearly 15,500 square feet over four floors of well-preserved Old World opulence. In addition to a baronial double-height foyer, a 22-foot-long wood-paneled dining room and a high-end (if slightly dated and fussy) kitchen with charming breakfast room, the main floor — the mansion’s second level — contains no fewer than five lounges that include a ballroom-sized formal living room and an airy, skylight-topped solarium.

There are three spacious bedrooms on the third floor, including an approximately 1,500-square-foot city-view master suite replete with lavish bath and huge dressing room. And, tucked up into the slope-ceilinged attic are an en-suite bedroom or lounge, a bar and a home theater hung with tasseled red velvet curtains. The semi-subterranean ground floor houses a spacious entertainment lounge, a petite library, a windowless gym and a laundry room almost as big as the kitchen, as well as self-contained one-bed/one-bath staff suite squirreled away behind the three-car garage.

There’s a walled terrace off the second floor landing, and, festooned with a stone balustrade, a huge brick terrace just outside the front door has relaxed views into the surrounding treetops. Made private by mature threes and thick foliage, the half-acre grounds also offer sun-dappled lawns, an aviary and a swimming pool.

The property was jointly listed with Brett Lawyer and Jonah Wilson, both of Hilton & Hyland, while the buyer was repped by Jon Grauman at The Agency

Feinstein and Flannery have decamped Los Feliz for Pasadena, where Feinstein is the principal conductor for the Pasadena POPS and about three years ago they dropped $7 million on an almost 20,000-square-foot chateau-style mansion that had long served as the headquarters for the San Gabriel Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. They also maintain a 50-acre retreat near Santa Barbara, Calif., a townhouse condo in Carmel, Ind., where Feinstein serves as the Artistic Director of The Center for the Performing Arts, and a two-unit combination pied-à-terre on New York City’s Central Park South that they picked up two 2018 transactions that totaled almost $2.95 million.