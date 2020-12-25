Meghan Trainor Buys Rockstar-Worthy Encino Mansion

She’s famously known for being all about that bass, but this holiday season Meghan Trainor is all about the bling. The Nantucket native has tossed out $6.6 million for a dizzyingly glitzy mansion in the upscale L.A. neighborhood of Encino, the same part of town where a host of other celebrity musicians — Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez among them — have recently purchased homes.

Trainor bought the 1.1-acre estate from Doug Jordan, the 31-year-old rapper better known as TMG Fresh and the elder son of major Democratic political boosters Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney. Jordan sold the place after just two years of ownership at a $35,000 loss on paper, an amount that doesn’t include the substantial sums of money he invested into the property’s slick, Vegas-like custom upgrades that include enough LED track lights to overwhelm an entire city’s power supply and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Though the heavily facelifted house is dressed to impress, random passersby will be sorely disappointed. The Fortifications ensure the Trainor estate is entirely invisible to the public, hidden behind 10-foot gates and massive hedges, and watched over by an elaborate security system. Trees and terraced gardens dot the park-like grounds.

Guests admitted entrance will be impressed by the formal motorcourt before being absolutely gobsmacked by the foyer, which gives cavernous several exciting new names and includes a double staircase and custom chandeliers that give the appearance of a diamond waterfall. Beyond that, medium brown hardwood floors lead to the fireplace-equipped living room, which currently functions as a giant arcade — complete with a violet felt pool table, a shoot-’em-up station with plastic guns, and at least one pinball machine.

There are also more traditional dining and family rooms, both of them open to a gourmet kitchen that’s home to a slew of top-notch stainless appliances and awash in marble. Additional highlights include a rather stunning black-and-white private office, complete with custom glass-fronted cabinetry, and a hedonistic master suite with private sitting room, dual showroom closets, and a spa-style bath. The master bedroom has a covered balcony that overlooks the backyard, where there’s a grassy lawn surrounding a plunge pool tricked out with a waterslide and waterfall feature.

Tucked into a far corner of the property is the two-story detached guesthouse, where the property’s former three-car garage now functions as a mirror-walled, rubber-floored gym. Upstairs, the recording studio shares its space with a second kitchen/bar and a living room with another fireplace.

Trainor, now 27 and married to actor Daryl Sabara, still owns at least two other multimillion-dollar Los Angeles homes. Her main residence remains a modern farmhouse-style estate in Toluca Lake, purchased in 2016 for $4.9 million; and she also owns a smaller property in the nearby Valley Village neighborhood, snapped up later that same year for $1.7 million.

As for Jordan, he still owns his $7.2 million “starter” house in the mountains above Beverly Hills, though the Oakland, Calif. native recently completed the $9 million acquisition of a Bel Air mansion located within an exclusive guard-gated community.

Santiago Arana of The Agency held the listing; Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland repped Trainor.