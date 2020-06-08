Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards Re-List Former Bel Air Home

Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of the rapidly growing L.A.-based real estate brokerage The Agency, and Kyle Richards, child actor turned OG star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” are giving it another go in the upper reaches of L.A.’s tony Bel Air neighborhood, listing their former home with an asking price of $5.95 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate commissions, the high-profile couple hopes to almost double their money on the not quite half-acre spread they purchased in 2011 for a tad more than $3 million.

Umansky has earned a fortune and an international reputation for selling multi-million dollar homes across Los Angeles (and beyond), but he hasn’t had as much luck selling his own former home. In late 2017, after they’d already bought a grand estate in Encino — more on that in a minute, they listed their former family home with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of almost $7 million. At the same time, they also made it available as a luxury rental at an eye-popping rate of $50,000 per month. By the tail end of 2018 the asking price had been chopped to just under $6 million and the rental price had plummeted to $25,000 per month before it was taken off the market.

The relaxed but meticulously groomed exterior of the more than 6,200 square foot traditional residence — it’s encircled by a homey white picket fence and surrounded by a manicured lawn dotted with mature specimen trees — somewhat belies the sophisticated glitz and glamour throughout the interior of the seven-bedroom and seven-and-a-half bathroom home.

The foyer impresses guests and the Amazon delivery person alike with its 20-foot-high ceiling and lustrous checkerboard pattern white marble and black granite flooring. Just off the foyer, the jewel box-like power room is wrapped in shimmery silver Chinoiserie-style wallpaper accented by a deliciously flamboyant Art-Deco mirror. The formal living room boasts a gilded marble fireplace, and the dining room’s whitewashed brick fireplace is offset by delicately hand-painted walls and a showy crystal chandelier — just one of many in the house, while a den/pub is enhanced by a professional wet bar and a rustic deer antler chandelier. All white with marble countertops and flooded with natural light through several skylights, the kitchen is open to a family room dominated by a vintage brick fireplace, and the fully soundproofed state-of-the-art screening room, wrapped in dark wood paneling, seats at least nine in plushly upholstered theater recliners.

There are two guest bedrooms plus a staff suite on the main floor, plus several more on the second floor, one decked out as a fitness room and another as a combination office/dressing room. The master suite is celebrity suitable with a fireplace warmed sitting area, a private terrace, a lavish marble bathroom and dual walk-in closets.

Ringed by mature trees that provide privacy from the neighbors, the backyard incorporates a variety of leisure and recreation amenities: expansive brick terracing for al fresco dining and lounging, a swimming pool and spa, a lighted sport court and a putting green.

Not surprisingly, the property is co-listed with Umansky and his real estate agent step-daughter, Farrah Brittany of The Agency.

The Umansky-Richards, who have maintained a six-bedroom desert getaway inside the guarded gates of a prestigious golf-course community in La Quinta, Calif., since 2014 when they scooped it up for $2.35 million, substantially upgraded their residential circumstances in Los Angeles in the fall of 2017 with the slightly more than $8.25 million purchase of a genteel Southern Colonial mansion once owned by music legend Smokey Robinson. Like their former house, their current mansion was done up in high-style by Faye Resnick, is surround by park-like grounds and has been regularly featured the last few seasons on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”