‘Married to Medicine Los Angeles’ Star Jazmin Johnson Lists Opulent Beverly Hills Mansion

The unapologetically ritzy and much tittered about Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion of Jazmin Johnson, an original cast member on “Married to Medicine: Los Angeles,” one of Bravo’s never-ending torrent of spin-off reality shows predicated on the high-drama relationships between rich and successful women, has popped up for sale with an asking price pushing up on $9.5 million. The fit-as-a-fiddle doctor’s wife and budding reality TV personality, an entrepreneur, fitness/lifestyle blogger and former bikini fitness competitor whose cast mates gossip about her exotic eating habits, has taken a lot of heat both on and off camera about her lavish home, which she shares with her husband, Santa Monica-based psychiatrist Dr. Gadson Johnson, who’s never appeared on the show.

Much to the continued chagrin of Johnson, cast mate Dr. Imani Walker, also a psychiatrist, once described the by-any-account ostentatious abode as looking like a “drug dealer’s house,” and there’s much consternation and puzzlement among cast members and viewers alike about how a psychiatrist, albeit one who looks more like a fitness model than a stereotypical physician, can afford such a costly home, not to mention a fleet of Rolls Royces. Whatever the source and state of their finances, the boldly conspicuous consumers seek a hefty profit on the mansion that tax records indicate was purchased by Dr. Johnson almost four years ago for exactly $6 million.

Fronted by lantern-topped columns between curlicued wrought iron fencing on a slightly less than quarter-acre parcel just outside the main gates of the garishly extravagant Beverly Park enclave, the nearly 10,000-square-foot behemoth is bedazzled with eight towering columns and elaborate roof detailing across its slightly angled front façade. Inside, there are a total of seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms over three floors dripping in a showy brand of opulence with glossy polished marble floors and more crystal chandeliers than a cat has lives.

Palatially embellished entertaining spaces include: a grandiose double-height foyer with a sweeping staircase and curvaceous second-floor gallery; a formal living room with a baronial carved stone fireplace surmounted by a huge flat-screen TV; and a red-walled dining room with another massive TV hung on one wall. The spacious and expensively applianced eat-in kitchen features faux-aged custom cabinets and imported Italian stone countertops, and the family room offers a second intricately carved stone fireplace and another gigantic television hung on the wall. All six of the guest bedrooms are en suite, while the master bedroom offers a sitting room with French doors to a private balcony and a bathroom slathered in gold-colored marble accented by gold-plated fixtures. Some of the other notable features of elevator-equipped manse include a marble-floored formal ballroom, and, no surprise given the homeowners’ obvious dedication to exercise, a gym and sauna.

The property is listed with Lupita Rangel at United Real Estate Los Angeles.

Property records show the Johnsons own another home above the Sunset Strip, multi-level contemporary with jaw-dropping city views purchased not quite two years ago for $3.85 million and, after an extensive overhaul, flipped back on the market in July 2019 at nearly six million dollars. Featured on the current season of “Married to Medicine Los Angeles” — several of the women from the Atlanta version of the “Married to Medicine” franchise came to town and stayed in the house, the nearly 4,800-square-foot contemporary was re-listed earlier this year at $5.2 million but, after the price was chopped to $4.85 million, was taken off the market a couple of months ago.