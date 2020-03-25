Mark Ronson Spins Out of Los Feliz Villa

Music producer and international DJ Mark Ronson, son of music manager Laurence Ronson and jewelry designing socialite Ann Dexter-Jones, has taken in almost $4.8 million on the sale of a 1930s Spanish Revival villa in an affluent area of Los Feliz in Los Angeles. The multiple-Grammy-winning musician, who splits his time between London, New York and Los Angeles, purchased the handsome residence about 4½ years ago, around the time he and his now ex-wife, French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume, split up.

Set on about a third of an acre, enshrouded in a verdant fantasia of tropical gardens and recently fawned over in the glossy pages of Architectural Digest, the main residence was designed by architect William Asa Hudson, best known for his work on the bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Between the main house and two-story poolside guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in approximately 6,200 idiosyncratically stylishly square feet.

Original floor tiles enhance the gold-ceilinged entrance hall where a wrought iron-railed staircase curves up to second-floor bedrooms. The commodious, step-down living room features a fireplace and carved-wood beams across the ceiling, and the dining room is wrapped in whimsical, animal-print wallpaper. Other rooms include a family room with lacquered green walls, a quaint library with extra-deep shelves to accommodate albums and a vaguely vintage eat-in kitchen with marble counters and high-end designer appliances. Bedrooms include a main floor staff suite and a sprawling, second-floor master suite that incorporates a spacious sitting room, a fireplace and a crisply modern, chandelier-lit bathroom.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Williams & Williams Estates Group at Hilton & Hyland held the listing; the buyer was repped by Sheena Sadaghiani of Keller Williams.