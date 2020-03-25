×

Mark Ronson Spins Out of Los Feliz Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
MarkRonson_LF_FI
20 View Gallery
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.776 million
Size:
(approx.) 6,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

Music producer and international DJ Mark Ronson, son of music manager Laurence Ronson and jewelry designing socialite Ann Dexter-Jones, has taken in almost $4.8 million on the sale of a 1930s Spanish Revival villa in an affluent area of Los Feliz in Los Angeles. The multiple-Grammy-winning musician, who splits his time between London, New York and Los Angeles, purchased the handsome residence about 4½ years ago, around the time he and his now ex-wife, French actress and singer Joséphine de La Baume, split up.

Set on about a third of an acre, enshrouded in a verdant fantasia of tropical gardens and recently fawned over in the glossy pages of Architectural Digest, the main residence was designed by architect William Asa Hudson, best known for his work on the bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Between the main house and two-story poolside guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in approximately 6,200 idiosyncratically stylishly square feet.

Original floor tiles enhance the gold-ceilinged entrance hall where a wrought iron-railed staircase curves up to second-floor bedrooms. The commodious, step-down living room features a fireplace and carved-wood beams across the ceiling, and the dining room is wrapped in whimsical, animal-print wallpaper. Other rooms include a family room with lacquered green walls, a quaint library with extra-deep shelves to accommodate albums and a vaguely vintage eat-in kitchen with marble counters and high-end designer appliances. Bedrooms include a main floor staff suite and a sprawling, second-floor master suite that incorporates a spacious sitting room, a fireplace and a crisply modern, chandelier-lit bathroom.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Williams & Williams Estates Group at Hilton & Hyland held the listing; the buyer was repped by Sheena Sadaghiani of Keller Williams.

More Music

  • Sir Elton John performs on stage

    Elton John to Host iHeartMedia Coronavirus Benefit Concert on Fox

    Elton John is set to host a live concert special on Fox that aims to raise money for groups fighting to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States. The iHeart Living Room Concert for America hails from Fox and iHeartMedia. In addition to John hosting, the event will feature performances by Alicia Keys, [...]

  • Mark Ronson House Los Angeles

    Mark Ronson Spins Out of Los Feliz Villa

    Music producer and international DJ Mark Ronson, son of music manager Laurence Ronson and jewelry designing socialite Ann Dexter-Jones, has taken in almost $4.8 million on the sale of a 1930s Spanish Revival villa in an affluent area of Los Feliz in Los Angeles. The multiple-Grammy-winning musician, who splits his time between London, New York [...]

  • Halsey House Los Angeles

    Halsey Records Beachwood Canyon Sale

    Mononymous music artist Halsey, nee Ashley Frangipane, has sold her former home in L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon. The slightly better than $2.37 million sale price is a tetch under its final ask of not quite $2.4 million and a wee bit above the just over $2.2 million she paid for the boldly contemporary hillside residence [...]

  • James Corden Grammys

    James Corden, CBS Plan Primetime 'Late Late Show' Special

    Add James Corden to the list of late-night hosts experimenting with new formats as TV networks grapple with the spread of coronavirus. CBS said it will air a new primetime special from its “Late Late Show” host on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. eastern. “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special,” will feature the [...]

  • paradigm talent agency

    Paradigm Layoffs Hit Senior Agents in Music, Movie and TV Literature

    Layoffs at talent agency Paradigm have hit employees of every rank, multiple sources told Variety — including top agents in music and motion picture and TV literature — as fallout from coronavirus continues to mount. More than 100 agency staffers were pink-slipped last Friday, individuals familiar with the company said, among them New York-based music [...]

  • Jennifer Hudson 91st Annual Academy Awards,

    Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. Lead Wednesday's Music Live-Streams

    Jennifer Hudson is the titan among the intimate live-stream concerts happening Wednesday, with a performance she’ll be broadcasting from her home as part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series. It takes place at 4 p.m. ET/1 PT on her Instagram Live channel. Hudson even gave out her phone number — her “community” phone number, [...]

  • Spotify to Raise Up to $20

    Spotify to Raise Up to $20 Million for Coronavirus Relief for Music Community

    Spotify today announced a pair of initiatives to support the creative community in the wake of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the most immediate of which is a plan not only to donate to relief organizations — beginning with MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians — but to match donations made via its website [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad