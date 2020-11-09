Madison Beer Buys Brand-New Encino Modern Farmhouse

The Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino has always been upscale, but the area’s dramatic transformation from red-headed stepchild of SoCal’s luxury markets to favored playground of the rich and mega-famous in recent years has been nothing short of remarkable. The latest celebrity to join the flock is songstress and occasionally controversial influencer Madison Beer, who has paid nearly $5.6 million for an all-new Encino mansion, property records reveal.

Because the house was never officially on the market, photos and details are notably scant. But permits reveal the two-story, charcoal-colored structure was built by a local family of real estate investors and completed this year, replacing a much more humble residence. The modern farmhouse-style home stands two stories tall and includes a two-car garage, plus a backyard guesthouse and covered poolside cabana. Naturally, there’s a backyard swimming pool with inset spa, and the entire state is walled, gated, and fortified with a sophisticated security system.

Many mansions built with modern farmhouse architecture have light and bright interior decor, and Beer’s is likely no exception, with wheat-colored hardwood floors, open-plan living spaces, soaring windows, and a kitchen stocked with all the latest designer appliances.

Born into a wealthy New York family, Beer first came to public attention in 2012 via longtime family friend Justin Bieber. Though the 21-year-old has experienced some success as a recording artist — with four Gold-certified singles to her name — she’s now better known as a major-league influencer, with more than 21 million followers on Instagram and a lucrative cosmetics collaboration with makeup juggernaut Morphe. Beer has also endorsed a wide variety of apparel brands and beauty companies throughout her career.

Some of Beer’s nearest new Encino neighbors include YouTubers Logan Paul, James Charles, and Rebecca Zamolo, pop stars Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson, and pro athletes Tristan Thompson, Reggie Bush, and Mookie Betts.