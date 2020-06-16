Mad Profit in Hills for Michael McDonald?

Funnyman Michael McDonald, best known for his hilarious characters on the long-running sketch comedy series “MadTV,” has hung an almost $3 million price tag on a Tuscan-style villa nestled into the Nichols Canyon area of L.A.’s star-studded Hollywood Hills. McDonald, who has more recently appeared the Showtime series “Web Therapy” and Nickelodeon’s animated series “The Loud House,” purchased the home more than 15 years ago for a tad below $2 million.

Listings held by Frank Andriolo at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty show the vine-draped triple-story residence offers four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in close to 2,800 square feet. Wrought iron gates and carved-wood doors open to a small entry courtyard where the light-filled foyer leads to an airy living room. There, a huge stone fireplace and two sets of arched French doors swing open to a slender terrace shaded by a striped awning. Dark-stained hardwood floors extend into the adjoining dining room, which flows easily through a wide, floor-to-ceiling arch to a traditionally appointed and expensively accoutered kitchen configured around a marble-countered island. Two master suites, plus a third bedroom, are privately located on the penthouse level, while the lower level accommodates a sunken family room with kitchenette/wet bar.

A trellis supported by stately stone columns partially shades an elevated loggia that’s perched over a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa surrounded by lattice fencing and a verdant wall of trees and shrubs. A striped awning creates a whimsical poolside pavilion for shaded lounging, and an outdoor kitchen facilitates al fresco dining.