Little Richard’s Rural Home Hits the Market

Good Golly, Miss Molly! Iconic rock ’n’ roll pioneer Little Richard passed away earlier this year at 87 after battling bone cancer, and now his secluded rural home in Lynchburg, Tenn., has come available at a sliver less than $350,000. Online listing show a sale is already pending.

The roughly 6,000-square-foot brick structure, which sprawls across a sunny knoll on close to 14 thickly wooded acres about 75 miles outside of Nashville, is actually two self-contained homes under a single roof. Listings held by Carmen Wolfe at Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates show that each of the residences contains three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

Dated and in need of significant TLC, the interior spaces of one of the units is quite sedate with mostly gray- and taupe-colored walls, while the other is every bit as vivaciously colorful as the famously flamboyant showman. One room — where a fireplace is wedged into a corner next to a corkscrew staircase and French doors open to a decrepit deck from which there are bucolic woodland views — has bright baby-blue walls that vibrate against emerald-green wall-to-wall carpeting.

Another room courageously pairs pea-green and scarlet walls; yet another features a plum accent wall; and one of the larger bedrooms is awash in Easter bonnet-worthy pale lavender. Both kitchens are spacious and functional if decidedly out of date, and bathrooms are ordinary with ceramic tile floors and inexpensive, builder-grade fittings.

According to a report in The Lynchburg Times at the time of his death, the piano-pounding entertainer, rarely if ever seen in public without his signature pancake makeup and a full wig, acquired the property in the mid-2000s and split his time between Lynchburg and, for a number of years, a penthouse suite atop the Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.