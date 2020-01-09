×

Linkin Park's Brad Delson Asks $8 Million for 90210 Home

Seller:
Brad Delson
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$7.995 million
Size:
5,000 square feet, 6 beds, 7 baths

Linkin Park founding member Brad Delson and his longtime wife Elisa Doren are apparently looking for a change of scenery, having re-hoisted their longtime main L.A. residence onto the market with a $7.995 million thud. As it turns out, the couple have actually been attempting to sell the property since May of last year, when it was first listed with a more aggressive $8.5 million pricetag.

The charming East Coast traditional structure is partially vine-encrusted and ideal for a celebrity, sequestered at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac behind tall hedges and gates, and sited within an exclusive guard-gated community high in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Some of the enclave’s neighboring homes are owned by the likes of Serena Williams, Pete Wentz, Hillary Duff and Sebastian Maniscalco — who recently bought his bananas $21.6 million estate from Gwen Stefani.

Records show Delson purchased this home way back in early 2006 for $4.75 million, and the 1987-built structure remains elegant, impeccably maintained and was “recently updated,” per the listing. The traditional center-hall floorplan offers trendy ebony black hardwood flooring, a cook’s kitchen with marble countertops, milky white custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line stainless appliances, plus an attached breakfast area with serene garden views.

Other main floor spaces include an expansive formal living room room, formal dining room, a family/billiards room with marble-surround fireplace, and a library with wood-paneled walls, lavender window curtains and plenty of bookshelves. Also downstairs are maid’s quarters and a spare guest bedroom suite.

On the upper level are four more bedrooms — all of them ensuite — including the roomy master, outfitted with a spa-style bath with built-in soaking tub, dual vanities and a shower encrusted with thickly-veined marble. Then there’s an exceptionally large walk-in closet with custom woodwork and views over the park-like backyard, which is vaguely reminiscent of an English garden. A plus-sized gazebo overlooks the pool/spa area, while the grassy entertaining spaces are numerous and shaded by mature trees and towering hedges.

It’s not publicly known where Delson and his family plan to move once their Beverly Hills Post Office digs are sold, but records show they continue to maintain a vacation getaway in Malibu, within the celeb-stocked Serra Retreat gated community, that was purchased for about $2.5 million in 2014.

Victoria Risko of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

