Leslie Jones Moves on Over to the 90210

First she moved on up “like the Jeffersons,” from a small apartment in Harlem to a million-dollar-plus condo in New York City’s famously rich Upper East Side, and now it looks like standup star and “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones is headed all the way to another notoriously high-priced zip code, dropping nearly $3.9 million on a secluded home in the 90210. Nipped down a tiny lane off a busy Beverly Hills canyon road and hidden behind a forbidding driveway gate with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the pretty-darn-close-to 3,900-square-foot, single-story sprawler has plenty of room for the funny lady to spread out — “Ghostbusters” aside — her upwardly mobile West Coast wings.

Whitewashed and rough-hewn wood beams line the flat ceiling of the ample combination living and dining space where a wide bank of windows frame a cinematic cross-canyon mountain view. Filled with light and anchored by beautifully refinished dark-brown floorboards, the room flows easily out to the swimming pool. With a long built-in banquette along the wall, the dining area comfortably seats 14 beneath casual, bowl-shaped light fixtures, while the clean-lined and sedately modern chef’s kitchen is jazzed up with top-of-the-line stainless appliances, a wet bar and a wine room.

Just off the living room, there’s a cozily proportioned den/office behind an eye-catching wall of glass and steel casement windows, while one of the three guest bedrooms benefits from an austere concrete fireplace and French doors to the backyard. Enveloped in dense trees and shrubs that provide excellent privacy, the principal bedroom spills out to the yard, has tons of closet space and includes a snazzy, marble-trimmed bathroom with a picture window on the back wall of the over-sized steam shower that daringly exposes a wooded view.

Despite the property’s reasonably generous one-third-acre size, the backyard isn’t particularly big. It is, however, desirably flat and sizable enough to comfortably accommodate enough painted brick terracing for relaxed dining and languid sunbathing alongside the swimming pool, along with a small patch of no-maintenance evergreen faux-grass and a lovely tree-framed view of the undeveloped tops of the surrounding mountains.

The property was co-listed with Steve Frankel at Coldwell Banker Realty and Mark Hill at Realty Excel, while Jones was repped by Bernadette Pauley at PLG Estates.

Jones, who will appear in next year’s star-packed comedy “Coming 2 America,” sequel to the 1988 smash hit “Coming to America,” and is slated to appear opposite fellow comedian Chris Rock in the upcoming drama “I Am Maurice,” continues to own the aforementioned Manhattan condo, an almost 1,100-square-foot, two-bedroom condo in a full-service luxury building that tax records indicate she picked up a bit more than three years ago for about $1.75 million.