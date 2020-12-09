Lady A’s Hillary Scott Drops Price on Nashville Area Mansion

After nearly a year on the market with no takers, the former Nashville area home of Hillary Scott, co-lead singer of industry award laden country pop trio Lady A, remains for sale at the newly and steeply discounted price of $2.65 million, a hefty chunk under the too idealistic initial ask of $3.2 million but still profitably above the almost $1.95 million paid for the property a few months after her January 2012 wedding to Lady A drummer Chris Tyrrell. The property is available through Cindy Looney at Pilkerton Realtors.

Lady A, who officially changed their name earlier this year from Lady Antebellum in order to distance themselves from the racist connotation of the name — they remain in trademark litigation with a Seattle-based entertainer who claims to have a claim on the Lady A moniker, has received a tidal wave of accolades since they first formed in 2006. A quick (and partial) tally shows they have hoovered up 18 CMAs, eight Grammys, six Billboard Awards, five AMAs and two People’s Choice Awards, not to mention a 2018 Tony Award nomination in the Best Original Score category for “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Their eighth and most recent studio album, “Ocean,” was released in late 2019 under their former name, and a deluxe edition of the album was released last month as Lady A.

Though built in 2006 and prominently sited at the head of a circular drive on a heavily wooded property of almost 3.5 acres on the semi-rural outskirts of the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, the stately Colonial harkens back to another era with white clapboard cladding and operable black shutters over four-over-four-pane sash windows. Four square columns grandly front the home that contains six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms in close to 7,900 square feet over three floors.

Cleared of personal belongings — the Scott-Tyrrells have already moved to another nearby mansion — the home’s relaxed and traditional flair still shines through with glossy oak floorboards, intricately detailed ceiling moldings and, in the double-height living room, a trio of arches held aloft by stout, paneled wood columns. A towering wall of windows fills the voluminous space with natural light, and the massive fireplace is dressed up with carved wood corbels and mink-colored marble. The more comfortably scaled and family-oriented great room has a high-end country kitchen with white marble counters on dove-grey cabinets at its center. Surrounding the kitchen are a butler’s pantry, a breakfast nook bedazzled with a glitzy chandelier and a light-filled lounge area made cozy by a stacked stone raised hearth fireplace.

Second floor family bedrooms are ample and en suite, while the main floor principal bedroom includes two walk-in closets, one with a custom oak dresser and the other painted delicate mint color. The marble-tiled modern bathroom sports two marble vanities and an extra-deep trough-like two-person soaking tub. The suite opens to a large deck above the pool with serene views of dense woodlands.

An expansive, fully finished lower level, which includes a three-car garage and opens directly to the backyard and swimming pool, is a sprawling entertaining space with several lounges, one with a whitewashed brick fireplace, and a kitchen-sized wet bar. Also nipped away downstairs are a custom-fitted dressing room and an elegantly contemporary bathroom in which the walls are sheathed in lustrous Calacatta Gold marble tiles.

Scott and Tyrell quietly purchased their current home, a grand red brick Southern Colonial manse on about 1.7 acres tucked into a gated cul-de-sac near downtown Brentwood, Tenn., about a year and a half ago for close to $2.5 million. At almost 12,000 square feet with five bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms, their new digs are significantly larger then their old house. The privately situated property offers numerous covered porches for sipping whiskey and listening to the leaves rustle, a saltwater swimming pool and spa, a pool house and an open-air pavilion with outdoor kitchen.