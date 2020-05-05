Kylie Jenner Buys $15 Million Vacant Hidden Hills Lot

Kylie Jenner is back on the real estate rodeo yet again. Just days after the kettle chip-loving cosmetics tycoon paid a whopping $36.5 million for a fortified mansion in L.A.’s posh Holmby Hills neighborhood, property records reveal the 22-year-old shelled out another $15 million — in cash — for a big patch of dirt in her Hidden Hills hometown, way out in the San Fernando Valley.

Though the deal was consummated off-market, dated marketing materials for the property boast that the “spectacular 5-acre lot” is “one of the largest in all of Hidden Hills.” Though the land is currently bare, the sale included approved plans for an 18,000 sq. ft. monster mansion with a 12-car garage, guesthouse, barn, guardshack for a full-time security detail, sports court and a pool. Of course, it remains to be seen if Jenner will actually utilize those permitted plans, or instead custom-design a dream compound of her own creation.

And as it turns out, the property has a bit of a celebrity pedigree. From 2015 to 2018, the hillside estate was owned by Miley Cyrus, who reportedly kept horses on her pastoral farm there. About two years ago, Cyrus sold the place for exactly $5 million to a non-famous woman, who subsequently demolished the existing ranch, graded the lot and acquired permits for the extravagant new compound before flipping the place to Jenner — presumably at a multimillion-dollar profit.

Jenner, who last year sold a majority interest in her eponymous makeup brand to Coty in a $600 million deal, continues to own an eye-popping portfolio of lavish personal residences. In addition to the $36.5 million Holmby Hills pad, she’s also got a $13.5 million mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills and a vacant lot out in the Palm Desert resort community of La Quinta, Calif. Her main residence, however, has long been a sprawling house in Hidden Hills, purchased in 2016 for $12 million, extensively renovated and recently featured in Architectural Digest.

Despite the rather remote location — it’s about an hour northwest of mid-city L.A., depending on traffic — guard-gated and equestrian-friendly Hidden Hills has long been the residential community of choice for many celebrities. Besides multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, other homeowners include Kaley Cuoco, Drake, The Weeknd, John Stamos, Jessica Simpson, Paul George, Vin Scully and Jenner’s arch-nemesis, fellow cosmetics tycoon Jeffree Star.