Kris Jenner Unloads Her $15 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

It’s curtains for this particular reality TV show house. As the summer heatwave continues to rage, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner has unexpectedly sold her main residence in star-studded Hidden Hills, Calif., for exactly $15 million in an off-market, all-cash deal. The transaction closed last week, property records reveal, though the house was never publicly offered for sale on the market.

In a bizarre coincidence — or maybe it’s not — the buyer of Jenner’s estate is Harvard honors grad and German heiress Katharina Harf, the younger daughter of cosmetics guru Peter Harf, he the current chairman and CEO of beauty juggernaut Coty, Inc. Last year, Coty made international headlines when it acquired Kylie Jenner’s brand Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million in cash; Forbes subsequently reported that Kris Jenner raked in a plump $60 million for herself on that deal alone.

Jenner bought the modern farmhouse-style mansion about three years ago for just under $10 million, subsequently hiring acclaimed designers Tommy and Kathy Clements and Waldo Fernandez to give the place a sophisticated makeover; the glitzy resulting product was published in Architectural Digest last year. Even with the costly interior renovations, it seems clear that the ever-savvy businesswoman and self-titled “momager” still walked with a hefty profit on this deal.

Located almost directly across the street from the much larger home of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, the former Jenner digs offer a glass front door that swings open into a cavernous foyer offset by formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and the latter with a custom-made dining set, a pricey Yoshitomo Nara painting, and a vintage credenza previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres.

Beyond that, walnut floors lead to a chic chef’s kitchen featuring Italian marble slabs that opens to the family room, outfitted during Jenner’s reign with a rare Lalanne sheep sculpture. Also downstairs is the master suite, tucked away in its own secluded wing, which packs in a walk-in closet and enormous bathroom with enough marble to fill a medium-sized quarry.

Upstairs, there’s a second family room with a wet bar, several guest suites, and a gym. The property also contains a swimming pool, grassy yard area and an outdoor kitchen with a firepit.

As a veteran luxury real estate connoisseur, Jenner continues to maintain a heavy-duty portfolio that includes a $12 million desert getaway in La Quinta, Calif., as well as three multimillion-dollar condos in Calabasas, at least two of them occupied by family members. She also still owns another Hidden Hills mansion that was made famous on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and which she formerly shared with ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner. Today, that home is occupied by Rob Kardashian and granddaughter Dream Kardashian.