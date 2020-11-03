Khloe Kardashian Sells $15.5 Million Calabasas Mansion to Dhar Mann

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” may soon be off the air, but the real estate show continues for Instagram’s most influential family. Khloe Kardashian has sold her longtime mansion for $15.5 million, a record price that ranks, by more than a million dollars, as the most ever paid for a house in the city of Calabasas. It’s also more than double the $7.2 million that Kardashian paid for the property six years ago, back when she bought it from longtime family friend Justin Bieber.

The buyer, who has already announced his purchase via Instagram — naturally — is Dhar Mann, the cosmetics entrepreneur turned YouTube-famous lifestyle guru and vlogger. For the last several months, Mann and his partner Laura Gurrola have been documenting their house hunt on social media; the growing family welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Built in 2005, the Tuscan villa-style compound is located in the Estates at the Oaks, a double-gated community where other homeowners include Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Morphe cosmetics tycoons Chris and Linda Tawil. Set on a high ridge with long views of the surrounding hills, the 1.3-acre property boasts lush landscaping that belies its bone-dry Valley location, with rolling green lawns, bountiful clumps of climbing bougainvillea plants, and large bunches of brightly-colored roses.

Inside, Kardashian recruited top designers Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez — the same men who redid Kris Jenner’s recently-sold main residence — to transform the formerly uninspired interiors into a sophisticated modern showcase with jet-black hardwood floors, cream-colored walls, and a full array of name-brand furniture. The 9,300-square-foot house now boasts a sexy backlit bar, a delicately curved staircase in the foyer, and a dining room with garden views.

Other amenities include a spacious guesthouse that’s a mini-replica of the main house, an outdoor bar area shaded by a thatched roof, numerous fountains and secluded patios for al fresco dining, and a large pool with inset spa.

Kardashian has moved to the nearby guard-gated community of Hidden Hills, where she and Tristan Thompson recently agreed to pay an eight figure sum for an all-new modern farmhouse-style mansion that happens to sit right next door to Kris Jenner’s new house.

As for Mann, he founded the LiveGlam beauty subscription company, which — for $19.99 per month — sends its users a monthly box of makeup products. On YouTube, Mann has more than 3.2 million subscribers on his main channel alone, and has amassed nearly 1 billion lifetime video views.

Tomer Fridman of Compass held the listing.